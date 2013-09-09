2 year warranty
Discontinued
Dental Professional recommended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide
2 modes
1 brush head
8 Stickers
This Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush has two brush head sizes that are specifically designed to gently clean and protect teeth as they grow
To help kids ease into a proper routine, this electric toothbrush slowly increases the brushing time over 90 days until reaching the dentist-recommended 2 minutes to help instill healthy habits naturally.
With two kid-friendly power modes, this power toothbrush provides proper cleaning for different ages; a low mode for younger children and high mode for older kids.
Awards
4.6
of 5
345
Reviews
96%
recommend this product
beajar87
09/09/2013
Canada
great for kids
very good product i would recommend it to anyone with kids
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for For Kids HX6311/02 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for For Kids HX6311/02 Sonic electric toothbrush
Gemsun
05/03/2018
US
Part of promotion
Still running after 6 years!
I got this as a door price at my dentist's office at a Chrismas party, 2011. Everyone laughed because it was a kid size brush. Well, I am a pretty small female with very small teeth so I was delighted. I've been using it ever since and have enjoyed the best dental health ever. It still works so I bought a second brush to have at my son's house when I'm there. It really does go weeks (!) without charging. Couldn't ask for more:-)
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for For Kids HX6311/02 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for For Kids HX6311/02 Sonic electric toothbrush
kim227
06/06/2017
US
grwat product reasonable price
The tooth fairy left this for my 6 year old when she lost her first tooth, with a note to take care of her permanents!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for For Kids HX6311/02 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for For Kids HX6311/02 Sonic electric toothbrush
Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush
in hard to reach areas
Philips Sonicare in home survey of U.S. dental professionals with children ages 4-10
based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day