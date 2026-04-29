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2 year warranty
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Electric toothbrushes
All series
Philips Sonicare For Kids Sonic electric toothbrush
Discontinued
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HX6311/07
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User Manual
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Can I use my Sonicare AirFloss charger to charge my toothbrush?
How does the brushing guidance work in the Sonicare app?
Which brush head fits my Sonicare toothbrush?
In which countries is the Sonicare app available?
What do the battery status lights indicate on my Sonicare toothbrush?
For Kids Age 7+2-pack brush heads
For Kids Age 3+2-pack brush heads
My brush head is difficult to attach or remove.
My Philips Sonicare toothbrush makes a loud noise
I cannot connect my toothbrush to the Sonicare app
My Sonicare toothbrush is not charging
My Sonicare toothbrush vibrates too powerfully
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