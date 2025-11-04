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        Discontinued

        4.2

        | (229) Reviews | 85% recommend this product

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        Reviews

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        Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

        4.2

        of 5

        229

        Reviews

        85%

        recommend this product

        04/11/2025

        Canada

        Canada

        Verified buyer

        Best battery life

        This toothbrush is awesome, my 6 year old son uses it. Do not rest it in the charger and it will last up to 3 months. Leaves your teeth feeling soo clean.

        This review was made for For Kids HX6314/71 Sonic electric toothbrush

        Date of Use 2024-10-04

        This review was made for For Kids HX6314/71 Sonic electric toothbrush

        Date of Use 2024-10-04

        04/11/2025

        Canada

        Canada

        Verified buyer

        Highly recommend

        I love these tooth brushes and so do my kids. I feel more at ease letting them do the main brush of their teeth with so I are and I just help with doing a once over.

        This review was made for For Kids HX6351/41 Sonic electric toothbrush

        Date of Use 2023-11-04

        This review was made for For Kids HX6351/41 Sonic electric toothbrush

        Date of Use 2023-11-04

        12/04/2024

        Canada

        Canada

        Fun brushing for kids!

        My daughter loves it! The companion app is really cute and she loves her little “buddy”. I just wish we could login to the account from multiple devices because she doesn’t like have 2 buddies (one on each parent phone)

        Pros

        Fun brushing

        Yes, I recommend this product

        This review was made for For Kids HX6351/41 Sonic electric toothbrush

        Date of Use 2023-03-12

        Yes, I recommend this product

        This review was made for For Kids HX6351/41 Sonic electric toothbrush

        Date of Use 2023-03-12

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