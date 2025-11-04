2 year warranty
4.2
of 5
229
Reviews
85%
recommend this product
Parenting
04/11/2025
Canada
Verified buyer
Best battery life
This toothbrush is awesome, my 6 year old son uses it. Do not rest it in the charger and it will last up to 3 months. Leaves your teeth feeling soo clean.
This review was made for For Kids HX6314/71 Sonic electric toothbrush
Date of Use 2024-10-04
This review was made for For Kids HX6314/71 Sonic electric toothbrush
Date of Use 2024-10-04
EasterSun2025
04/11/2025
Canada
Verified buyer
Highly recommend
I love these tooth brushes and so do my kids. I feel more at ease letting them do the main brush of their teeth with so I are and I just help with doing a once over.
This review was made for For Kids HX6351/41 Sonic electric toothbrush
Date of Use 2023-11-04
This review was made for For Kids HX6351/41 Sonic electric toothbrush
Date of Use 2023-11-04
Mommabear22
12/04/2024
Canada
Fun brushing for kids!
My daughter loves it! The companion app is really cute and she loves her little “buddy”. I just wish we could login to the account from multiple devices because she doesn’t like have 2 buddies (one on each parent phone)
Pros
Fun brushing
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for For Kids HX6351/41 Sonic electric toothbrush
Date of Use 2023-03-12
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for For Kids HX6351/41 Sonic electric toothbrush
Date of Use 2023-03-12