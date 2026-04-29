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2 year warranty
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Electric toothbrushes
All series
Philips Sonicare EasyClean Sonic electric toothbrush
Discontinued
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HX6511/50
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All (16)
Can I use my Sonicare AirFloss charger to charge my toothbrush?
How does the brushing guidance work in the Sonicare app?
In which countries is the Sonicare app available?
Can I replace the battery of my Sonicare toothbrush?
Why is there a gap between my brush head and handle?
My Philips Sonicare toothbrush makes a loud noise
I cannot connect my toothbrush to the Sonicare app
My Sonicare toothbrush is not charging
My brush head falls off my Sonicare toothbrush
My Sonicare toothbrush turns off by itself
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