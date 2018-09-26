2 year warranty
Discontinued
Dental Professional recommended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide
1 mode
1 brush head
Patented Sonic Technology removes up to 2x more plaque than a manual toothbrush.
This Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush helps to remove and reduce stains on your teeth for a brighter smile.
It takes just 2 minutes to thoroughly brush your teeth. Our QuadPacer lets you know when you've spent the optimal amount of time on each section of your mouth while our SmarTimer signals when your total time is up. Together they help you reach your recommended brushing time, every time.
4.6
of 5
687
Reviews
94%
recommend this product
Michelle
26/09/2018
Canada
Verified buyer
A Good Clean
My dentist recommended this and it is a good purchase as it provides a good cleaning. I like that the brush is very narrow so it easily fits in your mouth, unlike larger battery operated toothbrushes found on the toothbrush pegs in the store. I also find it doesn't make any irritating noise; sure it vibrates and buzzes, but the last one I had was so loud I hated using it. Now I don't mind brushing with an electric brush! I really like the fact it has a built in timer that reminds me when to change areas of my mouth after a period of time. I'm sure I do brush longer and more effectively due to this "coaching". It self charges when not in use so it's always ready to go. I have also taken it travelling as it comes with a nice travel case. I would buy again.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasyClean HX6511/50 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasyClean HX6511/50 Sonic electric toothbrush
Smithsandr
07/02/2021
US
DENTIST RECOMMENDED THIS TOOTHBRUSH AND FLOSSER.
It has been a very good toothbrush for myself and my husband. We have had better dental appointments due to daily use. Love the timer.
Pros
EASE OF USE. CHANGING THE HEAD IS EASY.
Cons
NO CONS
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasyClean HX6511/51 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasyClean HX6511/51 Sonic electric toothbrush
Decorator
23/01/2021
US
This product is easy to use.
I have used the Philips Sonicare since in became available years ago. My old one was slowing down, so I bought a new one. This toothbrush has help me keep my teeth bright and my mouth fresh. Easy to use.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasyClean HX6511/51 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasyClean HX6511/51 Sonic electric toothbrush
based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day, on clean mode
Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush