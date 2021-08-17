2 year warranty
Discontinued
Dental Professional recommended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide
5 modes
2 brush heads
UV brush head sanitizer
Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush's unique dynamic action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline.
The dynamic cleaning action of this toothbrush and the direct broader contact with each tooth, has proven to remove everyday stains, to help keep teeth naturally whiter.
This Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush provides optimal cleaning between teeth and along the gumline for improved gum health in just two weeks.
4.6
of 5
1862
Reviews
93%
recommend this product
OldWeirdBeard
17/08/2021
Canada
Love it
It’s truly amazing!! I use it twice a day and my checkups are good. All good!!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare+ HX6972/10 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare+ HX6972/10 Sonic electric toothbrush
Jack
06/07/2018
Canada
Verified buyer
My wife and I both use this product daily and feel that it is very effective
I initially found the vibrations unexpectedly intense, but after only a few days I became accustomed to the feel and now it seems stimulating. The package we bought had 2 power units and chargers so we keep one at home and one in our RV.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare+ HX6972/10 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare+ HX6972/10 Sonic electric toothbrush
bonnie
09/03/2017
Canada
GFI
HIi there. love my toothbrush. we recently updated the electrical and have tamper proof GFI in each bathroom and we can not plug in the toothbrush any longer. with some detective work only a polarized plug will open the tamper proof and can be plugged in. This toothbrush does not have a polarized plug. Cant believe this. Otherwise I love the toothbrush and I cant use it any more. I am not plugging it in another room.
This review was made for FlexCare+ HX6972/10 Sonic electric toothbrush
This review was made for FlexCare+ HX6972/10 Sonic electric toothbrush
E coli, S. mutans and Herpes simplex
based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day, on clean mode