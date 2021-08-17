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Discontinued

Philips Sonicare FlexCare+Sonic electric toothbrush

HX6972/10

4.6
| (1862) Reviews | 93% recommend this product
Complete gum care
Combining our sonic technology and 5 brushing modes, FlexCare+ electric toothbrush is your solution for improved oral health. Plus you can improve your gum health after just 2 weeks of use.
See all benefits
Philips Sonicare #11 icon badge DP recommendation

Dental Professional recommended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide​

Toothbrush for gentle cleaning of teeth and gum

Complete gum care

  • 5 modes

  • 2 brush heads

  • UV brush head sanitizer

Sonicare dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth

Sonicare dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth

Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush's unique dynamic action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline.

Naturally whiter teeth with patented sonic technology

Naturally whiter teeth with patented sonic technology

The dynamic cleaning action of this toothbrush and the direct broader contact with each tooth, has proven to remove everyday stains, to help keep teeth naturally whiter.

Improves gum health in only two weeks

Improves gum health in only two weeks

This Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush provides optimal cleaning between teeth and along the gumline for improved gum health in just two weeks.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.6

of 5

1862

Reviews

93%

recommend this product

17/08/2021

Canada

Canada

Love it

It’s truly amazing!! I use it twice a day and my checkups are good. All good!!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FlexCare+ HX6972/10 Sonic electric toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FlexCare+ HX6972/10 Sonic electric toothbrush

06/07/2018

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

My wife and I both use this product daily and feel that it is very effective

I initially found the vibrations unexpectedly intense, but after only a few days I became accustomed to the feel and now it seems stimulating. The package we bought had 2 power units and chargers so we keep one at home and one in our RV.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FlexCare+ HX6972/10 Sonic electric toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FlexCare+ HX6972/10 Sonic electric toothbrush

09/03/2017

Canada

Canada

GFI

HIi there. love my toothbrush. we recently updated the electrical and have tamper proof GFI in each bathroom and we can not plug in the toothbrush any longer. with some detective work only a polarized plug will open the tamper proof and can be plugged in. This toothbrush does not have a polarized plug. Cant believe this. Otherwise I love the toothbrush and I cant use it any more. I am not plugging it in another room.

This review was made for FlexCare+ HX6972/10 Sonic electric toothbrush

This review was made for FlexCare+ HX6972/10 Sonic electric toothbrush

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Disclaimers

  1. E coli, S. mutans and Herpes simplex

  2. based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day, on clean mode