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2 year warranty
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Electric toothbrushes
All series
Philips Sonicare FlexCare+ Sonic electric toothbrush
Discontinued
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HX6972/10
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User Manual
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Can I use my Sonicare AirFloss charger to charge my toothbrush?
How does the brushing guidance work in the Sonicare app?
In which countries is the Sonicare app available?
Why is there a gap between my brush head and handle?
How long should my Sonicare toothbrush battery last?
My brush head is difficult to attach or remove.
My Philips Sonicare toothbrush makes a loud noise
I cannot connect my toothbrush to the Sonicare app
My Sonicare toothbrush is not charging
My brush head falls off my Sonicare toothbrush
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