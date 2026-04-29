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Philips Sonicare TongueCare+ Tongue brushes

Discontinued

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Philips Sonicare TongueCare+Tongue brushes

HX8072/11

Philips Sonicare TongueCare+ Tongue brushes

Discontinued

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