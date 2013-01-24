Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
FR
1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Toothbrush heads

    Philips Sonicare TongueCare+

    Tongue brushes

    HX8072/11
    Sonicare
    Find support for this product
    Sonicare
    • A Philips Sonicare clean, for your tongue A Philips Sonicare clean, for your tongue A Philips Sonicare clean, for your tongue
      -{discount-value}

      Philips Sonicare TongueCare+ Tongue brushes

      HX8072/11
      Find support for this product

      Similar products

      See all TongueCare+

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        TongueCare+

        TongueCare+

        Tongue brushes

        Total:

        A Philips Sonicare clean, for your tongue

        Transform a Philips Sonicare toothbrush into a sonic-powered tongue cleaner. With specially designed MicroBristles, our smart TongueCare+ tongue brush deep cleans your tongue when paired with Philip Sonicare BreathRx tongue spray.
        From toothbrush to tongue cleaner in just one click

        From toothbrush to tongue cleaner in just one click

        TongueCare+ tongue brush quickly transforms your Philips Sonicare toothbrush into a sonic-powered tongue cleaner. Each tongue brush clicks onto your Philips Sonicare toothbrush handle, just like a regular brush head. Simple to use, replace and clean, these innovative tongue brushes are compatible with all Philips Sonicare click-on toothbrush handles, so it couldn't be easier to add tongue cleaning to your daily oral care routine. It fits all Philips Sonicare toothbrush handles except: PowerUp Battery and Essence.

        Easily reach every part of your tongue

        Easily reach every part of your tongue

        To get your tongue truly clean, you need to be able to reach everywhere. Thanks to its ergonomic shape, the TongueCare+ tongue brush lets you do this in comfort. The small and flexible head makes it easy to clean away bad-breath bacteria in every nook and cranny.

        Automatically pairs with your toothbrush handle

        Automatically pairs with your toothbrush handle

        Our smart TongueCare+ tongue brush has a microchip inside that communicates with the toothbrush handle. So when you click it on, the handle automatically recognizes it and selects the appropriate mode and intensity level to optimize your tongue-cleaning performance. All you have to do is to press the power button.

        240 MicroBristles for a gentle deep clean

        240 MicroBristles for a gentle deep clean

        With 240 rubber MicroBristles, the TongueCare+ tongue brush is specifically designed to clean the soft and porous surface of your tongue. The flexible MicroBristles contour to and gently clean around the ridges and grooves, to remove bacteria build-up and drive our bacteria-killing Philips Sonicare BreathRx tongue spray deeper. The compact shape allows you to comfortably clean the entire tongue.

        A Philips Sonicare clean for your tongue

        A Philips Sonicare clean for your tongue

        TongueCare+ is the only tongue cleaner with Philips Sonicare strength, to clean away bad-breath bacteria with every stroke. 31,000 vibrations per minute break up tongue debris, sweep away bad-breath bacteria, and drive the bacteria-killing ingredients of the Philips Sonicare BreathRx tongue spray deeper. Your tongue will feel cleaner and your breath will stay fresh longer.

        Technical Specifications

        • Items included

          Brush heads
          2 TongueCare+ tongue brushes

        • Compatibility

          BrushSync mode-pairing
          Yes
          Brush head system
          Click-on
          Suitable for these models
          • 2 Series plaque control
          • 2 Series plaque defense
          • 3 Series gum health
          • DiamondClean
          • DiamondClean Smart
          • EasyClean
          • Essence+
          • FlexCare
          • FlexCare Platinum
          • FlexCare Platinum Connected
          • FlexCare+
          • HealthyWhite
          • HealthyWhite+
          • PowerUp

        • Design and finishing

          Color
          Black

        • Material

          Elastomer
          Latex-free

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe to our newsletter

            * This field is mandatory

            Get 15% off your next purchase on Philips.ca

            Early access to exclusive offers and sales events

            First to hear about the latest product launches

            *
            *

            What does this mean?

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Extended warranty on selected products

            Easy access to product support

            Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns, exchanges & replacements
            About Philips
            Contact Philips

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.