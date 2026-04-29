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2 year warranty
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All series
Philips Sonicare AirFloss Pro/Ultra - Trial
Discontinued
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HX8341/01
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User Manual
EU Declaration of Conformity
All (10)
Where can I buy Philips Sonicare AirFloss and accessories?
What types of mouthwash can I use with my Philips Sonicare AirFloss?
Can I use my Sonicare AirFloss charger to charge my toothbrush?
Is the battery of my Philips Sonicare AirFloss replaceable?
How can I tell which model Philips Sonicare AirFloss I have?
AirFloss UltraInterdental nozzles
My Philips Sonicare AirFloss is leaking
My Philips Sonicare AirFloss handle needs frequent recharging
The nozzle of my Philips Sonicare AirFloss is not coming off or breaks easily
My Philips Sonicare AirFloss makes a whistling sound
My Philips Sonicare AirFloss works less powerfully
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