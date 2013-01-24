Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$

Search terms

EN
FR
1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 30 day return guarantee

    • Free shipping on orders over $50

    • Free return

    Philips Sonicare AirFloss

    Philips Sonicare AirFloss Ultra

    Interdental nozzles

    HX8032/23
    Sonicare
    Find support for this product
    Overall Rating / 5
    Sonicare
    • A triple burst of better gingival health A triple burst of better gingival health A triple burst of better gingival health
      -{discount-value}

      Philips Sonicare AirFloss Ultra Interdental nozzles

      HX8032/23
      Find support for this product

      A triple burst of better gingival health

      For the most effective clean, Philips Sonicare AirFloss Ultra nozzles should be replaced every six months. AirFloss Ultra removes up to 99.9% of plaque biofilm in the treated area.* See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Philips Sonicare AirFloss Ultra Interdental nozzles

      A triple burst of better gingival health

      For the most effective clean, Philips Sonicare AirFloss Ultra nozzles should be replaced every six months. AirFloss Ultra removes up to 99.9% of plaque biofilm in the treated area.* See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all airfloss-nozzles

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        AirFloss Ultra

        AirFloss Ultra

        Interdental nozzles

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        A triple burst of better gingival health

        Efficacy meets compliance for infrequent flossers

        • 2 nozzles
        Guidance tip

        Guidance tip

        Helps ensure correct placement. Slide along tooth’s surface near the gumline until the tip fits into the groove between the teeth

        High performance nozzle

        High performance nozzle

        Features a softer tip for better comfort and a wider spray to cover more interproximal tooth and gum surface.

        Technical Specifications

        • Items included

          AirFloss Ultra nozzle
          2

        • Ease of use

          Nozzle attachment
          Easily snaps on and off

        • Cleaning performance

          For best results
          Change nozzle every 6 months

        • Design and finishing

          Nozzle color
          Grey

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • In a lab study, actual in-mouth results may vary.

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Extended warranty on selected products

            Easy access to product support

            Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns, exchanges & replacements
            About Philips
            Contact Philips