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  • Crafted for listeners
  • Crafted for listeners
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  • Crafted for listeners
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  • Crafted for listeners
  • Crafted for listeners

New

FidelioOver-ear headphones

L5/00

Crafted for listeners

Give the music you love room to breathe. These premium over-ear wireless headphones pair exquisite Fidelio sound with exceptional comfort and our most intelligent noise control yet. Slip them on and they’ll take you places.

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Crafted for listeners

  • Exquisite natural sound

  • Adaptive Noise Cancelling

  • Lightweight, all-day comfort

  • Superior call quality

Exquisite. Philips sound signature for Fidelio

Custom ceramic-coated dome drivers with silk suspension create a balanced, natural sound that takes you deep into the music. From the taut, controlled bass to the warm mids, sparkling highs and precise instrument separation, the tracks you love get room to breathe.

Adaptive Noise Cancelling that’s more in tune than ever

Smarter algorithms continuously adapt to your surroundings and the fit of the headphones for effortless, immersive listening. Changes in the ear-cup seal as you move are compensated for, while Awareness Mode automatically activates in quiet environments. However you move, wherever you go, the balance of immersion and awareness feels just right.

Fidelio design. Exceptional comfort, lightweight feel

A precision-engineered frame and soft protein-leather headband distribute weight evenly, while the oval-shaped ear cups provide effective passive noise isolation. A touch-sensitive panel puts volume control at your fingertips, and the music pauses if you take the headphones off.

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