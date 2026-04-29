ProductsSupport
en/fr

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up for updates

2 year warranty

Expert tips and inspiration

All series

3000 Series Airfyer 6.2L

Support

3000 SeriesAirfyer 6.2L

NA331/00

3000 Series Airfyer 6.2L

Go to shop

Log in or create an account

Register your product

You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy

Register now

Manuals & Documentation

EU Declaration of Conformity

  • PDF file, 206 kB
  • 24 March 2026

NA32x, NA33x, NA34x Important Information Manual - English

  • PDF file
  • 24 March 2026

Frequently Asked Questions

Troubleshooting

Contacting Philips

We're happy to help you