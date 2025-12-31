2 year warranty
NA331/00
Cooking window
RapidAir Plus Technology
16 cooking functions in 1
Time and energy saving
Enjoy delicious food with up to 90% less fat*. Patented RapidAir Plus Technology with unique star-shaped design circulates hot air around and through the food with faster airflow**, ensuring even cooking inside and outside to create tasty homemade meals.
No more guessing. Watch while you cook and see when it's done to perfection. Designed to keep you cooking in style.
83% of our consumers find that chicken drumsticks cooked in the Philips Airfryer 3000 Series taste better than those cooked in an oven.******
Reviews
Compared to homemade fries cooked in a conventional deep fat fryer
vs Philips Airfryers with RapidAir Technology
Chicken leg: up to 40% less fat vs raw
Number of recipes may vary per country
Percentages based on internal lab measurement with Philips Airfryers; cooking one chicken breast (AF setting 160C no preheat) or salmon filet (AF setting 200C, no preheat) vs. using an A class oven. Exact percentages might vary per product.
MetrixLab test with 30 existing Philips 3000 Series Airfryer users, July 2024