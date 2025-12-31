2 year warranty
NA351/00
Designed to balance your meals
No more burning or undercooking. Our patented design optimizes heat circulation to not go only around the food but also through it for best results: crispy, tender, evenly cooked food every time.
2 drawer air fryers: The large drawer is perfect for mains, fries, and whatever you love most. Use the smaller drawer for sides, veggies, and snacks.
Automatically synchronize cooking times in 2 drawers, so all your food is ready to serve together. One meal, fresh and hot.
Reviews
Compared to homemade fries cooked in a conventional deep fat fryer.
Test done on sausages in the left basket compared to traditional convection ovens.
Test done on sausages in the left basket compared to traditional convection ovens.