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  • Designed to balance your meals how you like them
  • Designed to balance your meals how you like them
  • Designed to balance your meals how you like them
  • Designed to balance your meals how you like them
  • Designed to balance your meals how you like them
  • Designed to balance your meals how you like them
  • Designed to balance your meals how you like them
  • Designed to balance your meals how you like them
  • Designed to balance your meals how you like them
  • Designed to balance your meals how you like them

3000 SeriesDual Basket Airfryer

NA351/00

Designed to balance your meals how you like them
The Philips Airfryer from the 3000 series with two baskets ensures that two dishes are hot and ready at the same time. Enjoy tasty and healthy cooking with a large drawer for main courses for the whole family and a smaller drawer for side dishes or single meals.
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Crispy, tender and evenly cooked every time

Designed to balance your meals how you like them

  • Designed to balance your meals

Crispy, tender, and evenly cooked with Rapid Air Plus Technology

Crispy, tender, and evenly cooked with Rapid Air Plus Technology

No more burning or undercooking. Our patented design optimizes heat circulation to not go only around the food but also through it for best results: crispy, tender, evenly cooked food every time.

2 drawers and 2 sizes to suit any meal

2 drawers and 2 sizes to suit any meal

2 drawer air fryers: The large drawer is perfect for mains, fries, and whatever you love most. Use the smaller drawer for sides, veggies, and snacks.

Time so both sides finish at the same time.

Time so both sides finish at the same time.

Automatically synchronize cooking times in 2 drawers, so all your food is ready to serve together. One meal, fresh and hot.

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Disclaimers

  1. Compared to homemade fries cooked in a conventional deep fat fryer.

  2. Test done on sausages in the left basket compared to traditional convection ovens.

  3. Test done on sausages in the left basket compared to traditional convection ovens.