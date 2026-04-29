Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up for updates
2 year warranty
Expert tips and inspiration
Cooking
All series
3000 Series Dual Basket Airfryer
Support
NA351/00
Go to shop
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
UK Declaration of Conformity
NA35x Quick Start Guide - English
All (2)
Why does my Philips Airfryer beep during cooking?
Why do I have to shake the food in my Philips Airfryer?
The food from my Philips Airfryer is not crispy or as expected
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you