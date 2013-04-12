2 year warranty
Discontinued
Set the trend with the Original Radio mini
Enjoy all your music and the appealing retro design of the Philips Original radio mini. Play from your iPod/iPhone, while the radio charges and auto synchronizes its clock with your Apple device.
with Lightning connector
for iPod/iPhone
FM, dual alarm
4W
The Philips audio system comes with two alarm times. Set one alarm time to wake you up and the other time to wake up your partner.
Start your day right by waking up gently to a gradually escalating alarm volume. Normal alarm sounds with a preset volume are either too low to wake you up or are so uncomfortably loud that you are rudely jolted awake. Choose to wake up to your favorite music, radio station or buzzer alarm. Gentle wake's alarm volume gradually increases from subtly low to reasonably high in order to gently rouse you.
3.5
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Lutfiyya
12/04/2013
US
Love this product
This dock is so much better than my last one. I love the old look of it. I take it to work with me. It's small enough to fit on my work table,and big enough sound to be a stereo. No static with the radio. I love this. Lol.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ORD2105B Original radio mini
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ORD2105B Original radio mini
southtexasgirl80
02/01/2014
US
Great product at first...
I received this radio as a gift a year ago. It has beautiful sound and a gorgeous old-school appearance. Within the last month, I've had nothing but problems. First the application, Philips HomeStudio, that can run from your smartphone stopped working. You open the app and nothing happens. Then, because I also use the radio to charge my iPhone, has seriously screwed up my phone. My phone refuses to charge or run any other of my apps. It is set on the base and it connects, but all night it disconnects and reconnects. Now the manual alarm function doesn't work at all!! The only things that work are the radio and the clock! I'm so frustrated at this point!! Please help Philips!
This review was made for ORD2105B Original radio mini
This review was made for ORD2105B Original radio mini