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Discontinued

Original radio mini

ORD2105B/37

3.5

| (2) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Set the trend with the Original Radio mini

Enjoy all your music and the appealing retro design of the Philips Original radio mini. Play from your iPod/iPhone, while the radio charges and auto synchronizes its clock with your Apple device.

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Set the trend with the Original Radio mini

  • with Lightning connector

  • for iPod/iPhone

  • FM, dual alarm

  • 4W

FM digital tuning

FM digital tuning

Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

The Philips audio system comes with two alarm times. Set one alarm time to wake you up and the other time to wake up your partner.

Gentle wake for a pleasant wake up experience

Start your day right by waking up gently to a gradually escalating alarm volume. Normal alarm sounds with a preset volume are either too low to wake you up or are so uncomfortably loud that you are rudely jolted awake. Choose to wake up to your favorite music, radio station or buzzer alarm. Gentle wake's alarm volume gradually increases from subtly low to reasonably high in order to gently rouse you.

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.5

of 5

2

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
1

12/04/2013

US

US

Love this product

This dock is so much better than my last one. I love the old look of it. I take it to work with me. It's small enough to fit on my work table,and big enough sound to be a stereo. No static with the radio. I love this. Lol.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ORD2105B Original radio mini

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ORD2105B Original radio mini

02/01/2014

US

US

Great product at first...

I received this radio as a gift a year ago. It has beautiful sound and a gorgeous old-school appearance. Within the last month, I've had nothing but problems. First the application, Philips HomeStudio, that can run from your smartphone stopped working. You open the app and nothing happens. Then, because I also use the radio to charge my iPhone, has seriously screwed up my phone. My phone refuses to charge or run any other of my apps. It is set on the base and it connects, but all night it disconnects and reconnects. Now the manual alarm function doesn't work at all!! The only things that work are the radio and the clock! I'm so frustrated at this point!! Please help Philips!

This review was made for ORD2105B Original radio mini

This review was made for ORD2105B Original radio mini

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