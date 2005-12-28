2 year warranty
Discontinued
QC5050/00
Super-easy hairclipper
This super-easy hair clipper enables you to create any style you want in up to 8 length settings from 1-21 mm. Just select the right hair length, lock and go. Now with extra stubble comb for extra short haircuts and 3-day stubble look.
With contour following comb
Select and locks your desired length within a versatile range of possible lengths.
The contour following comb adjusts to every curve to give fast and comfortable results.
A dedicated comb to cut your head hair for an extra short hair style.
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