ProductsSupport
en/fr

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign-up & save​

2 year warranty

Expert tips and inspiration

All series

  • Single product shot
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72Turntable image 73
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Packaging photograph
  • Single product shot
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72Turntable image 73
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Packaging photograph

Headgroomdo-it-yourself hair clipper

QC5570/15

4.6

| (8) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Cut your own hair - even in hard-to-reach areas

The unique 180° rotating head of this Philips hair clipper makes it easy to reach even the most difficult spots. So you can give yourself a perfectly even and precise haircut every time.

See all benefits

The world's most preferred electric male grooming brand1

with 180° rotating head

Cut your own hair - even in hard-to-reach areas

  • Stainless steel blades

  • 13 length settings

  • 60mins cordless use/1h charge

  • Precision buzz comb

180° rotating head for easy reach.

180° rotating head for easy reach.

The rotating head gives you total control over the clipper's angle, so you can turn the head to reach even the most difficult areas with ease.

13 easy lock-in length settings from 0.5 to 15mm.

13 easy lock-in length settings from 0.5 to 15mm.

Turn the integrated zoom wheel beneath the clipper’s head to select and lock in the length setting you want. Two combs provide length settings from 1mm to 15mm, with precisely 2mm between each length. Use the special precision comb for buzz cut...or use the clipper without a comb for a close 0.5mm trim.

Precision comb for a short buzz style.

Precision comb for a short buzz style.

Extra precision for the extra short hairstyles with a dedicated comb (lengths setting from 0.5mm to 3mm, with 0.5 mm steps).

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Find a spare part or an accessory

Go to parts and accessories

Parts & Accessories

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.6

of 5

8

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

20/01/2024

Canada

Canada

The best designed clipper I've used

Have worked as a traveling barber in the past and used many different clippers. This is the most versatile one I've ever come across. It's small, reliable, and has all these settings and options you could ever need including being waterproof and cordless/corded, which are both big pluses.

Pros

Corded or cordless operations, waterproof, compact

Cons

Comb mechanism isn't as robust as it could be

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Headgroom QC5570/15 do-it-yourself hair clipper

Date of Use 2022-01-20

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Headgroom QC5570/15 do-it-yourself hair clipper

Date of Use 2022-01-20

09/05/2019

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

Perfect

This product is what you would classify top notch . Anyone saying anything less than fantastic, is someone who doesn’t know how to get the most of the head grooming unit

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Headgroom QC5570/15 do-it-yourself hair clipper

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Headgroom QC5570/15 do-it-yourself hair clipper

09/07/2018

US

US

Verified buyer

This product is great for home DIY shaves

Doesn't offer a clean shave but the length is good enough to make it a great purchase. Very easy to use and it's battery pack means that I can carry it when I travel. Fantastic product

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips Norelco Headgroom DIY cordless hair clipper QC5570/40 Easy Reach 180° rotating head 13 built-in length settings 60mins cordless use/1h charge

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips Norelco Headgroom DIY cordless hair clipper QC5570/40 Easy Reach 180° rotating head 13 built-in length settings 60mins cordless use/1h charge

Sign-up & Save 15% off your next order!​

  • Receive 15% off your first purchase on the Philips store​
  • Get early access to exclusive offers and more!
  • Be the first to hear about new products

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Receive 15% off your first purchase on the Philips store​
  • Get early access to exclusive offers and more!
  • Be the first to hear about new products
Disclaimers

  1. Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024 