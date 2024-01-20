2 year warranty
Cut your own hair - even in hard-to-reach areas
The unique 180° rotating head of this Philips hair clipper makes it easy to reach even the most difficult spots. So you can give yourself a perfectly even and precise haircut every time.
Stainless steel blades
13 length settings
60mins cordless use/1h charge
Precision buzz comb
The rotating head gives you total control over the clipper's angle, so you can turn the head to reach even the most difficult areas with ease.
Turn the integrated zoom wheel beneath the clipper’s head to select and lock in the length setting you want. Two combs provide length settings from 1mm to 15mm, with precisely 2mm between each length. Use the special precision comb for buzz cut...or use the clipper without a comb for a close 0.5mm trim.
Extra precision for the extra short hairstyles with a dedicated comb (lengths setting from 0.5mm to 3mm, with 0.5 mm steps).
4.6
of 5
8
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Jubei
20/01/2024
Canada
The best designed clipper I've used
Have worked as a traveling barber in the past and used many different clippers. This is the most versatile one I've ever come across. It's small, reliable, and has all these settings and options you could ever need including being waterproof and cordless/corded, which are both big pluses.
Pros
Corded or cordless operations, waterproof, compact
Cons
Comb mechanism isn't as robust as it could be
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Headgroom QC5570/15 do-it-yourself hair clipper
Date of Use 2022-01-20
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Headgroom QC5570/15 do-it-yourself hair clipper
Date of Use 2022-01-20
Sam54
09/05/2019
Canada
Verified buyer
Perfect
This product is what you would classify top notch . Anyone saying anything less than fantastic, is someone who doesn’t know how to get the most of the head grooming unit
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Headgroom QC5570/15 do-it-yourself hair clipper
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Headgroom QC5570/15 do-it-yourself hair clipper
Andrew254
09/07/2018
US
Verified buyer
This product is great for home DIY shaves
Doesn't offer a clean shave but the length is good enough to make it a great purchase. Very easy to use and it's battery pack means that I can carry it when I travel. Fantastic product
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips Norelco Headgroom DIY cordless hair clipper QC5570/40 Easy Reach 180° rotating head 13 built-in length settings 60mins cordless use/1h charge
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips Norelco Headgroom DIY cordless hair clipper QC5570/40 Easy Reach 180° rotating head 13 built-in length settings 60mins cordless use/1h charge
Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024