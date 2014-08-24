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Discontinued

Multigroom series 3000Grooming kit

QG3150/30

5

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Superior visibility, maximum precision

The revolutionary MicroBlade technology is designed to give you unprecedented precision to create the exact look you had in mind.

See all benefits

Superior visibility, maximum precision

  • Plus

  • 7-in-1

7 attachments for unlimited styling options

7 attachments for unlimited styling options

A range of attachments to enable you to style, maintain and define the hair and/or facial hair style you like.

MicroBlade technology for unprecedented precision

MicroBlade technology for unprecedented precision

The revolutionary MicroBlade Technology is designed to give you unprecedented precision to create the exact look you had in mind.

Sharper than Titanium*: hardened steel blades for long life

Sharper than Titanium*: hardened steel blades for long life

The hardened Inox Steel self-sharpening blades are sharper than Titanium*.

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

24/08/2014

Canada

Canada

Combs

Great tool, but combs quite flimsy. all mine are broken and have no idea where to buy replacements.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 QG3150/30 Grooming kit

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 QG3150/30 Grooming kit

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