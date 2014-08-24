2 year warranty
Discontinued
Superior visibility, maximum precision
The revolutionary MicroBlade technology is designed to give you unprecedented precision to create the exact look you had in mind.
Plus
7-in-1
A range of attachments to enable you to style, maintain and define the hair and/or facial hair style you like.
The revolutionary MicroBlade Technology is designed to give you unprecedented precision to create the exact look you had in mind.
The hardened Inox Steel self-sharpening blades are sharper than Titanium*.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Jock
24/08/2014
Canada
Combs
Great tool, but combs quite flimsy. all mine are broken and have no idea where to buy replacements.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 QG3150/30 Grooming kit
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 QG3150/30 Grooming kit