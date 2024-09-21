2 year warranty
Discontinued
Trim, edge, shave
For any length of hair
3 x click-on stubble combs
Rechargeable, wet & dry use
Designed for facial styling and body grooming, the Philips OneBlade trims, edges and shaves any length of hair. It delivers an easy and comfortable shave thanks to a glide coating and rounded tips. And with a cutter that moves at 200x per second, it’s efficient even on longer hairs.
Trim to your preferred stubble length. Your Philips OneBlade face razor comes with 3 stubble combs. 1mm for a 5 o’clock, 3mm for a tight trim, and 5mm or long stubble.
Get precise lines in seconds with the dual-sided blade that enables you to see every hair you’re cutting.
4.4
of 5
1198
Reviews
88%
recommend this product
BrianxXx7
21/09/2024
Canada
Verified buyer
Happy
Very happy with this product so far. It gets the job done.
Pros
Very easy to use
Cons
No cons
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for OneBlade 360 QP2724/21 Face
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for OneBlade 360 QP2724/21 Face
MNC1
17/01/2022
Canada
Verified buyer
Excellent
This product is easy to use, almost impossible to cut yourself, and if you follow the easy instructions, it gives a very close shave -- wet or dry.
Pros
Use wet or dry with equal results
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for QP2520/20 OneBlade
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for QP2520/20 OneBlade
ABCD666
22/06/2020
Canada
Verified buyer
Does it's intended job very well
The different size blades make it very easy to trim beard and eyebrows to desired length. Works very well. Blade stays sharp a long time.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for QP2520/20 OneBlade
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for QP2520/20 OneBlade
Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024.
Each blade lasts up to 4 months - For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.