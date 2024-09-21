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  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
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  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
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  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair

Discontinued

OneBlade

QP2520/20

4.4
| (1198) Reviews | 88% recommend this product
Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
The Philips OneBlade is a revolutionary new hybrid styler that can trim, shave and create clean lines and edges, on any length of hair. Forget about using multiple steps and tools. OneBlade does it all.
See all benefits
Philips OneBlade #1 Number 1 Brand logo

Choose Philips OneBlade, from the #1 Preferred electric Grooming Brand1

Designed to cut hair, not skin

Trim, edge and shave any length of hair

  • Trim, edge, shave

  • For any length of hair

  • 3 x click-on stubble combs

  • Rechargeable, wet & dry use

Unique OneBlade technology

Unique OneBlade technology

Designed for facial styling and body grooming, the Philips OneBlade trims, edges and shaves any length of hair. It delivers an easy and comfortable shave thanks to a glide coating and rounded tips. And with a cutter that moves at 200x per second, it’s efficient even on longer hairs.

Trim it down

Trim it down

Trim to your preferred stubble length. Your Philips OneBlade face razor comes with 3 stubble combs. 1mm for a 5 o’clock, 3mm for a tight trim, and 5mm or long stubble.

Edge it up

Edge it up

Get precise lines in seconds with the dual-sided blade that enables you to see every hair you’re cutting.

Technical Specifications

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Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.4

of 5

1198

Reviews

88%

recommend this product

21/09/2024

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

Happy

Very happy with this product so far. It gets the job done.

Pros

Very easy to use

Cons

No cons

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for OneBlade 360 QP2724/21 Face

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for OneBlade 360 QP2724/21 Face

17/01/2022

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

Excellent

This product is easy to use, almost impossible to cut yourself, and if you follow the easy instructions, it gives a very close shave -- wet or dry.

Pros

Use wet or dry with equal results

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for QP2520/20 OneBlade

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for QP2520/20 OneBlade

22/06/2020

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

Does it's intended job very well

The different size blades make it very easy to trim beard and eyebrows to desired length. Works very well. Blade stays sharp a long time.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for QP2520/20 OneBlade

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for QP2520/20 OneBlade

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Disclaimers

  1. Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024. 

  1. Each blade lasts up to 4 months - For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.