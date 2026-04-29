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2 year warranty

Expert tips and inspiration

All series

OneBlade

Discontinued

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OneBlade

QP2520/20

OneBlade

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Localized commercial leaflet

  • PDF file, 884.5 kB
  • 8 August 2022

User manual

  • PDF file, 800.4 kB
  • 18 April 2022

Frequently Asked Questions

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