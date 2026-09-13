2 year warranty
Trim, edge & shave any length of hair effortlessly
The innovative 360 Blade can flex in all directions to adjust to the curves of your face. The design enables constant skin contact and control. Easily trim and shave hard-to-reach areas — with few strokes and great comfort.
Trim, edge and shave
3 x 360 Blade
Fits on all OneBlade handles**
Blade lasts up to 4 months*
The Philips OneBlade is a revolutionary new hybrid styler that can trim, shave and create clean lines and edges, on any length of hair. Its dual protection system – a glide coating combined with rounded tips – makes shaving easier and comfortable. Its shaving technology features a fast-moving cutter, which powers through any length of hair.
*For the best shaving experience, use with QP2/QP6XXX.
Durable stainless steel blade that lasts up to 4 months of use* to keep that fresh feel. When the replacement indicator - eject icon - will appear on the blade, the blade performance may no longer be optimal. It is time to consider changing the blade for the best shaving experience.
4.4
of 5
1209
Reviews
88%
recommend this product
Fish62
13/09/2026
Canada
Verified buyer
The Philips OneBlade is a game changer!
The Philips OneBlade is a game changer as it has allowed me to stop using my Philips shaver & Braun beard trimmer. It is perfect for travelling and the travel case is perfect. The OneBlade gives a close shave and is great value for money.
Pros
Compact, removes the need for multiple shavers, easy to clean, great for travelling.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for OneBlade 360 QP2724/22 Face
Date of Use 2026-07-30
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for OneBlade 360 QP2724/22 Face
Date of Use 2026-07-30
BrianxXx7
21/09/2024
Canada
Verified buyer
Happy
Very happy with this product so far. It gets the job done.
Pros
Very easy to use
Cons
No cons
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for OneBlade 360 QP2724/21 Face
Date of Use 2023-08-21
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for OneBlade 360 QP2724/21 Face
Date of Use 2023-08-21
MNC1
17/01/2022
Canada
Verified buyer
Excellent
This product is easy to use, almost impossible to cut yourself, and if you follow the easy instructions, it gives a very close shave -- wet or dry.
Pros
Use wet or dry with equal results
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for QP2520/20 OneBlade
Date of Use 2021-09-17
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for QP2520/20 OneBlade
Date of Use 2021-09-17
Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024.
For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.