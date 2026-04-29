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Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch Wet & dry electric shaver

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Shaver series 9000 SensoTouchWet & dry electric shaver

RQ1280/17

Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch Wet & dry electric shaver

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Manuals & Documentation

Quick start guide - English

  • PDF file, 1.1 MB
  • 15 April 2022

Important information manual - English

  • PDF file, 714.3 kB
  • 16 April 2022

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