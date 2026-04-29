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2 year warranty
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Face Shavers
All series
Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch Wet & dry electric shaver
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RQ1280/22
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Important information manual - English
All (4)
Can I replace the battery of my Philips Shaver?
Which foam or gel can I use with my Philips shaver?
Can I charge my Philips shaver after every shave?
How do I get the best results with my Philips shaver?
SmartClickbeard Styler accessory
Shaving heads cleaning spray
My Philips Jet Clean does not clean my Philips shaver
My Philips Shaver is not charging
My Philips Shaver is leaking water
I experience skin issues after using my Philips shaver
I’m not getting good results with my Philips shaver
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