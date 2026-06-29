2 year warranty
Discontinued
S1232/41
PowerCut Blades
One-touch open
Corded and cordless use
The Philips shaver for a clean and comfortable finish. Its 27 PowerCut blades cut each hair right above skin level, giving you a smooth and even shave, every time.
The shaver designed to maintain even contact with your skin without nicking it. The 4D Flex Heads flex and float in 4 directions for a clean shave every time.
Clean your electric shaver with the touch of a button. Simply flip open the shaver head and rinse with water.
3.9
of 5
1270
Reviews
Samp19
29/06/2026
Canada
Verified buyer
slight pressure and shaving in done
I can finish shaving in few minutes, it does perform better than 6000 series ,however Phillips best made shaver are those use HQ9 head.
This review was made for Shaver 3000X Series X3002/00 Wet & Dry Electric Shaver
Date of Use 2026-05-29
This review was made for Shaver 3000X Series X3002/00 Wet & Dry Electric Shaver
Date of Use 2026-05-29
23/06/2026
Canada
Verified buyer
Best razor I've ever used
This is my second Phillips razor. My first one was 15 years old and I lovedit. I inadvertently left my toiletry bag on the roof of my car and it was run over by the vehicle behind me. The razor was crushed to pieces so I had to replace it. I couldn't imagine trying any other brand.
This review was made for Shaver 3000X Series X3002/00 Wet & Dry Electric Shaver
Date of Use 2018-08-01
This review was made for Shaver 3000X Series X3002/00 Wet & Dry Electric Shaver
Date of Use 2018-08-01
Comfortguy
19/06/2026
Canada
Verified buyer
Close Shave
Shaver works very well. Provides a close comfortable shave. Charge lasts easily a week, and recharge is very fast. Comfortable to hold and easy to clean. Reasonable to purchase.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver 3000X Series X3002/00 Wet & Dry Electric Shaver
Date of Use 2026-05-01
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver 3000X Series X3002/00 Wet & Dry Electric Shaver
Date of Use 2026-05-01
Source: Euromonitor International Limited, retail value RSP, per body shavers category definition, 2023 data, research conducted in November 2023