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  • Clean shave, Without fuss
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  • Clean shave, Without fuss
  • Clean shave, Without fuss
  • Clean shave, Without fuss
  • Clean shave, Without fuss
  • Clean shave, Without fuss
  • Clean shave, Without fuss
  • Clean shave, Without fuss
  • Clean shave, Without fuss
  • Clean shave, Without fuss
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  • Clean shave, Without fuss
  • Clean shave, Without fuss
  • Clean shave, Without fuss
  • Clean shave, Without fuss
  • Clean shave, Without fuss
  • Clean shave, Without fuss
  • Clean shave, Without fuss
  • Clean shave, Without fuss

Discontinued

Shaver series 1000Dry electric shaver, Series 1000

S1232/41

3.9
| (1270) Reviews
Clean shave, Without fuss
Philips Shaver Series 1000 gives you an easy and convenient shave at an accessible price with self-sharpening PowerCut blades, and full washability.
See all benefits
Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

The world's no.1 brand in electric shaving1

Clean shave, Without fuss

  • PowerCut Blades

  • One-touch open

  • Corded and cordless use

Glides over your skin for a smooth and even finish

Glides over your skin for a smooth and even finish

The Philips shaver for a clean and comfortable finish. Its 27 PowerCut blades cut each hair right above skin level, giving you a smooth and even shave, every time. 

Follows the contours of your face

Follows the contours of your face

The shaver designed to maintain even contact with your skin without nicking it. The 4D Flex Heads flex and float in 4 directions for a clean shave every time.

One-touch open for easy cleaning

One-touch open for easy cleaning

Clean your electric shaver with the touch of a button. Simply flip open the shaver head and rinse with water.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.9

of 5

1270

Reviews

29/06/2026

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

slight pressure and shaving in done

I can finish shaving in few minutes, it does perform better than 6000 series ,however Phillips best made shaver are those use HQ9 head.

This review was made for Shaver 3000X Series X3002/00 Wet & Dry Electric Shaver

Date of Use 2026-05-29

This review was made for Shaver 3000X Series X3002/00 Wet & Dry Electric Shaver

Date of Use 2026-05-29

23/06/2026

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

Best razor I've ever used

This is my second Phillips razor. My first one was 15 years old and I lovedit. I inadvertently left my toiletry bag on the roof of my car and it was run over by the vehicle behind me. The razor was crushed to pieces so I had to replace it. I couldn't imagine trying any other brand.

This review was made for Shaver 3000X Series X3002/00 Wet & Dry Electric Shaver

Date of Use 2018-08-01

This review was made for Shaver 3000X Series X3002/00 Wet & Dry Electric Shaver

Date of Use 2018-08-01

19/06/2026

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

Close Shave

Shaver works very well. Provides a close comfortable shave. Charge lasts easily a week, and recharge is very fast. Comfortable to hold and easy to clean. Reasonable to purchase.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver 3000X Series X3002/00 Wet & Dry Electric Shaver

Date of Use 2026-05-01

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver 3000X Series X3002/00 Wet & Dry Electric Shaver

Date of Use 2026-05-01

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Disclaimers

  1. Source: Euromonitor International Limited, retail value RSP, per body shavers category definition, 2023 data, research conducted in November 2023 