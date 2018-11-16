2 year warranty
SH30/50
S3144/00
S3145/00
S3242/12
S3343/13
X3002/00
X3051/00
S3230/52
S3134/51
S1211/81
S3110/06
PowerCut blades
Fits S1000, S2000, S3000 series
Fits S5000 series rounded shape
27 self-sharpening blades consistently cut each hair right above skin level for a smooth, even finish every time. Our self-sharpening blades stay like new for 2 years.
Check the back of your shaver's handle to confirm replacement head. Need help? Visit philips.com/accessories
1. Open the shaver by pressing the "release" button; 2. Remove the retainer by turning the lock counterclockwise; 3. Take out the old shaving heads and carefully insert replacements; check that the heads align exactly in the setting; 4. Replace the retainer and secure it by turning the lock clockwise; 5. When you close the shaving head properly, you will hear it click into place.
4.0
of 5
82
Reviews
David39
16/11/2018
Canada
The product is easy to use
This is the 2nd time in 4 years that I have replaced the blades of my shaver 1000. The blades are great, long lasting and very easy to install. The box contains all the necessary instructions for the replacement but you need a bit of patience. Love my shaver and recommend replacing the blades every once in a while to make sure the shaving system delivers a consistent result.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SH30 SH30/53 Replacement shaving heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SH30 SH30/53 Replacement shaving heads
afren
14/11/2018
Canada
simple, fast, does the job
does what it promised. after renew it feels like new.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SH30 SH30/53 Replacement shaving heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SH30 SH30/53 Replacement shaving heads
Louthecat
20/01/2026
US
Part of promotion
Verified buyer
Blades came on time and work fine. Very satisfied with product
Pros
works well
Cons
one blade didn't quite fit but it still works ok
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SH30/52 Blade Refill SH30/52 Replacement Shaving heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SH30/52 Blade Refill SH30/52 Replacement Shaving heads
where facilities exist