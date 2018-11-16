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  • Reset your shaver to new
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  • Reset your shaver to new
  • Reset your shaver to new
  • Reset your shaver to new
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Reset your shaver to new
  • Reset your shaver to new

SH30Replacement shaving heads

SH30/50

4
| (82) Reviews
Reset your shaver to new
Within two years, your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance.
See all benefits
Compatible products
Shaver 3000 Series

Shaver 3000 Series
Wet & Dry Electric Shaver

S3144/00

Shaver 3000 Series

Shaver 3000 Series
Wet & Dry Electric Shaver

S3145/00

Shaver 3000 Series

Shaver 3000 Series
Wet & Dry Electric Shaver

S3242/12

Shaver 3000 Series

Shaver 3000 Series
Wet & Dry Electric Shaver

S3343/13

Shaver 3000X Series

Shaver 3000X Series
Wet & Dry Electric Shaver

X3002/00

Shaver 3000X Series

Shaver 3000X Series
Wet & Dry Electric Shaver

X3051/00

Shaver series 3000

Shaver series 3000
Wet or Dry electric shaver, Series 3000

S3230/52

Shaver series 3000

Shaver series 3000
Wet or Dry electric shaver, Series 3000

S3134/51

Shaver 2300

Shaver 2300
Dry electric shaver, Series 2000

S1211/81

Shaver series 3000

Shaver series 3000
Dry electric shaver

S3110/06

Replace every 24 months for a shaver like new

Reset your shaver to new

  • PowerCut blades

  • Fits S1000, S2000, S3000 series

  • Fits S5000 series rounded shape

Consistent and clean shave

Consistent and clean shave

27 self-sharpening blades consistently cut each hair right above skin level for a smooth, even finish every time. Our self-sharpening blades stay like new for 2 years.

For shavers series 1000, 2000, 3000 and 5000 rounded shape

For shavers series 1000, 2000, 3000 and 5000 rounded shape

Check the back of your shaver's handle to confirm replacement head. Need help? Visit philips.com/accessories

Easy to replace shaving heads

Easy to replace shaving heads

1. Open the shaver by pressing the "release" button; 2. Remove the retainer by turning the lock counterclockwise; 3. Take out the old shaving heads and carefully insert replacements; check that the heads align exactly in the setting; 4. Replace the retainer and secure it by turning the lock clockwise; 5. When you close the shaving head properly, you will hear it click into place.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Find a spare part or an accessory

Go to parts and accessories

Parts & Accessories

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

82

Reviews

16/11/2018

Canada

Canada

The product is easy to use

This is the 2nd time in 4 years that I have replaced the blades of my shaver 1000. The blades are great, long lasting and very easy to install. The box contains all the necessary instructions for the replacement but you need a bit of patience. Love my shaver and recommend replacing the blades every once in a while to make sure the shaving system delivers a consistent result.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SH30 SH30/53 Replacement shaving heads

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SH30 SH30/53 Replacement shaving heads

14/11/2018

Canada

Canada

simple, fast, does the job

does what it promised. after renew it feels like new.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SH30 SH30/53 Replacement shaving heads

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SH30 SH30/53 Replacement shaving heads

20/01/2026

US

US

Verified buyer

Blades came on time and work fine. Very satisfied with product

Pros

works well

Cons

one blade didn't quite fit but it still works ok

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SH30/52 Blade Refill SH30/52 Replacement Shaving heads

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SH30/52 Blade Refill SH30/52 Replacement Shaving heads

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Disclaimers

  1. where facilities exist