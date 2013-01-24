Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Clean shave, More comfort
Philips Shaver Series 3000 gives you a convenient and comfortable shave. Its 5D Pivot & Flex heads, PowerCut blade system, and wet or dry function provides a clean and comfortable result. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Clean shave, More comfort
Philips Shaver Series 3000 gives you a convenient and comfortable shave. Its 5D Pivot & Flex heads, PowerCut blade system, and wet or dry function provides a clean and comfortable result. See all benefits
Clean shave, More comfort
Philips Shaver Series 3000 gives you a convenient and comfortable shave. Its 5D Pivot & Flex heads, PowerCut blade system, and wet or dry function provides a clean and comfortable result. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Clean shave, More comfort
Philips Shaver Series 3000 gives you a convenient and comfortable shave. Its 5D Pivot & Flex heads, PowerCut blade system, and wet or dry function provides a clean and comfortable result. See all benefits
Wet or Dry electric shaver, Series 3000
Philips shop price
Total:
Enjoy a clean shave that follows your face's contours with 5-directional pivot, flex and floating movements. The head reaches your face at the ideal angle and adjusts to the curves of your face and neck, creating smooth contact with your skin.
Experience consistent shaving results with self-sharpening blades that are precision-engineered for a convenient clean shave.
Get a convenient dry shave or a refreshing wet shave with gel or foam, even in the shower.
Shave for up to 60 minutes after a 1-hour charge. The shaver only operates when not charging.
Clean the shaver with ease. At the touch of a button, flip open the shaver head and rinse with water.
Use the intuitive indicator to see when the shaver battery is low, empty or fully charged.
In a hurry? Plug in your shaver for 5 minutes and get enough power for 1 full shave.
Get a consistently clean shave every time with 27 self-sharpening precision-engineered blades.
Finish your look with the built-in trimmer. It’s ideal for maintaining your mustache and trimming your sideburns.
Confidently handle your shaver with the ergonomic design that helps you keep a secure grip as you shave.
Handle your shaver comfortably and with precision thanks to ergonomic anti-slip rubber that makes it easy to keep a secure grip even when wet.
Keep the shaving head clean and safe between shaves or when traveling.
Shaving Performance
Accessories
Ease of use
Design
Power
Service
CP9326/01
CRP338/01