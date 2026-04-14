2 year warranty
S3134/51
5D Pivot & Flex Heads
PowerCut Blades
60 min shaving, 1 hr charge
The Philips Shaver 3000 features a 5-directional pivot that meets every angle and curve of your face and neck. This beard shaver cuts each hair right above skin level, to give you a smooth and even finish.
The Philips shaver for a clean and comfortable finish. Its 27 PowerCut blades cut each hair right above skin level, giving you a smooth and even shave, every time.
A wet and dry shaver that adapts to your preference. Choose a convenient dry shave, or pair with your favourite foam or gel for a refreshing wet shave.
4.2
of 5
981
Reviews
Sultanpedro
14/04/2026
Canada
Verified buyer
Great features
This review was made for Shaver 3000 Series S3343/13 Wet & Dry Electric Shaver
This review was made for Shaver 3000 Series S3343/13 Wet & Dry Electric Shaver
Ponyman
22/03/2026
Canada
Verified buyer
The product has great features
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver 3000 Series S3343/13 Wet & Dry Electric Shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver 3000 Series S3343/13 Wet & Dry Electric Shaver
Jr53
13/03/2026
Canada
Verified buyer
Happy with the razor
My last razor was a Phillips and 20 years old. Was happy then and happy now
This review was made for Shaver 3000 Series S3343/13 Wet & Dry Electric Shaver
This review was made for Shaver 3000 Series S3343/13 Wet & Dry Electric Shaver
Source: Euromonitor International Limited, retail value RSP, per body shavers category definition, 2023 data, research conducted in November 2023