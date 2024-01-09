Search terms

    Face Shavers

    Shaver 3000 Series

    Wet & Dry Electric Shaver

    S3145/00
    Comfortable, clean shave. Even on sensitive skin
      Shaver 3000 Series Wet & Dry Electric Shaver

      S3145/00
      Comfortable, clean shave. Even on sensitive skin

      Philips Shaver 3000 Series Wet & Dry Electric Shaver gives you a comfortable, clean shave, even on sensitive skin. 5D Pivot & Flex Heads, 27 self-sharpening PowerCut Blades, and wet and dry use ensure excellent, reliable results every time. See all benefits

      Shaver 3000 Series Wet & Dry Electric Shaver

      Comfortable, clean shave. Even on sensitive skin

      Philips Shaver 3000 Series Wet & Dry Electric Shaver gives you a comfortable, clean shave, even on sensitive skin. 5D Pivot & Flex Heads, 27 self-sharpening PowerCut Blades, and wet and dry use ensure excellent, reliable results every time. See all benefits

        Shaver 3000 Series

        Shaver 3000 Series

        Wet & Dry Electric Shaver

        Comfortable, clean shave. Even on sensitive skin

        With SkinProtect Technology

        • 5D Pivot & Flex Heads
        • PowerCut Blades
        • Anti-Corrosion Shaving System
        • Shave wet & dry
        5D Pivot & Flex Heads stay close to every angle and curve

        5D Pivot & Flex Heads stay close to every angle and curve

        By flexing and pivoting in five directions, the head follows every curve of your face cutting just above skin level for a clean, comfortable shave even on sensitive skin.

        PowerCut Blades for a consistent, clean shave

        PowerCut Blades for a consistent, clean shave

        27 self-sharpening blades consistently cut each hair right above skin level for a smooth, even finish, every time. Our self-sharpening blades stay like new for 2 years.

        Wet and dry shaving at the sink or in the shower

        Wet and dry shaving at the sink or in the shower

        Choose a convenient dry shave, or pair with your favorite foam or gel for a refreshing wet shave, even in the shower.

        60 minutes of cordless shaving from a 1-hour charge

        60 minutes of cordless shaving from a 1-hour charge

        In just an hour, the durable Li-ion battery is fully charged for about 20 shaves. In a hurry? A 5-minute quick charge gives you enough power for one shave.

        Anti-Corrosion Shaving System respects the skin

        Anti-Corrosion Shaving System respects the skin

        Our shaver blades are made from surgical-grade hypoallergenic steel to resist corrosion, prevent impurities, and protect your skin.

        Pop-up trimmer for your mustache and sideburns

        Pop-up trimmer for your mustache and sideburns

        Refine and define your mustache and sideburns to complete your look with the pop-up trimmer.

        One-touch open for easy cleaning

        One-touch open for easy cleaning

        The shaver head flips open at the touch of a button to rinse clean under running water.

        Anti-slip grip for a secure shave

        Anti-slip grip for a secure shave

        Never lose your grip. The ergonomic handle with rubber stays secure and comfortable, even when wet.

        1-level battery indicator to know when it's time to charge

        1-level battery indicator to know when it's time to charge

        Don't get caught with an empty battery. The battery indicator lets you know if the battery is low, empty, or charging.

        Convenient charging

        Convenient charging

        At Philips, we drive sustainability in all aspects of product creation. Our ambition is to reduce waste and minimize the number of USB adaptors we put in the market. Should you need an adapter, a suitable supply unit is available via: www.philips.com/support

        Made with care for you and the planet

        Made with care for you and the planet

        The packaging of this shaver is plastic-free and made out of 90% recycle material, while our blade production facility uses 100% renewable electricity.

        Waterproof for easy cleaning or shower use

        Waterproof for easy cleaning or shower use

        Rinse under running water or shave in the shower. The IPX7 waterproofness rating means it can be submerged in one meter of water for up to 30 minutes.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Maintenance
          Protective cap
          Pop-up trimmer included
          Yes

        • Power

          Battery Type
          Lithium-ion
          Run time
          60 min / 20 shaves
          Quick charge
          Yes, 5 minutes
          Charging time
          1 hour full charge

        • Design

          Handle
          Non-slip rubber handle
          Color
          Dark Moon

        • Service

          2-year warranty
          Yes
          Replacement head
          Replace every 2 yrs with SH30

        • Shaving Performance

          Shaving system
          • PowerCut blade system
          • 27 self-sharpening blades
          • 55.000 cuts/minute
          Contour following
          5D Pivot & Flex Heads

        • Ease of use

          Display
          1-level battery indicator
          Wet & Dry
          Shave wet or dry
          Cleaning
          • One-touch open
          • Fully washable
          Operation
          Cordless use only
          Waterproof
          • Waterproof IPX7
          • Showerproof

        • SkinProtect technology

          Skin Protection
          Anti-Corrosion Shaving System

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

