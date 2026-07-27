2 year warranty
SteelPrecision blades
Power Adapt sensor
360-D Flexing heads
Integrated pop-up trimmer
Up to 5-years warranty***
With up to 90,000 cutting actions per minute, SteelPrecision blades cut more hair per stroke for a close and efficient shave. The 45 high-performance blades are self-sharpening and made in Europe for reliable cutting performance, shave after shave.
This intelligent sensor reads hair density 250 times per second and automatically adapts power as you shave. It helps the shaver respond efficiently to thicker or denser areas, so you get a smooth, effortless shave with consistent comfort.
Fully flexible heads turn 360° to stay in close contact with the curves of your face and head. This helps deliver a thorough shave with added comfort, even in tricky areas such as the neck and jawline.
4.3
of 5
710
Reviews
85%
recommend this product
Do-I
27/07/2026
Canada
Verified buyer
The razor does an excellent job as I move it over my face, close shave, I enjoy using it !
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver Series 5000 S5898/17 Wet & Dry electric shaver
Date of Use 2026-05-13
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver Series 5000 S5898/17 Wet & Dry electric shaver
Date of Use 2026-05-13
D-Squared
27/07/2026
Canada
Verified buyer
shaves closer than a blade.
I have used many, many Phillips razors over the years, but this one is a step above what I use in the past. I usually buy a lower range razor (3000 series) thinking that all razors are the same, I couldn't be more wrong. Stepping up to the 5000 series is a huge improvement in how close the razor shaves as well as the battery life. This razor shaves closer than a blade and cleans up like a dream. It was intended to be a travel razor due to the lockout feature, but since it shaved so well I use it as my daily razor.
This review was made for Shaver Series 5000 S5898/17 Wet & Dry electric shaver
Date of Use 2026-07-27
This review was made for Shaver Series 5000 S5898/17 Wet & Dry electric shaver
Date of Use 2026-07-27
jimfil
17/07/2026
Canada
Verified buyer
Love this shaver
Great shaver, I just bought this 5000 series which is my 3rd shaver that I have bought and I just love it, gives you a nice quick clean shave, I strongly recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver Series 5000 S5898/25 Wet & Dry electric shaver
Date of Use 2026-06-01
This review was made for Shaver Series 5000 S5898/25 Wet & Dry electric shaver
Date of Use 2026-06-01
Source: Euromonitor International Limited, retail value RSP, per body shavers category definition, 2023 data, research conducted in November 2023
Tested versus Philips Series 3000.
comparing shaving debris after using cleaning fluid vs. water in the cartridge
2 year warranty + 3 year extension upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase.