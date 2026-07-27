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  • Powerful shave, gentle on skin
  • Powerful shave, gentle on skin
  • Powerful shave, gentle on skin
  • Powerful shave, gentle on skin
  • Powerful shave, gentle on skin
  • Powerful shave, gentle on skin
  • Powerful shave, gentle on skin
  • Powerful shave, gentle on skin
  • Powerful shave, gentle on skin
  • Powerful shave, gentle on skin
  • Powerful shave, gentle on skin
  • Powerful shave, gentle on skin
  • Powerful shave, gentle on skin
  • Powerful shave, gentle on skin
  • Powerful shave, gentle on skin
  • Powerful shave, gentle on skin
  • Powerful shave, gentle on skin
  • Powerful shave, gentle on skin
  • Powerful shave, gentle on skin
  • Powerful shave, gentle on skin

Shaver Series 5000Wet & Dry electric shaver

S5889/60

4.3
| (710) Reviews | 85% recommend this product
Powerful shave, gentle on skin
The Philips Series 5000 is built for men who want a powerful and comfortable everyday shave. It cuts efficiently even on 3-day beards and SkinIQ Technology adapts to hair density for a shave that feels powerful, comfortable and consistent.
See all benefits
Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

The world's no.1 brand in electric shaving1

with SkinIQ Technology

Powerful shave, gentle on skin

  • SteelPrecision blades

  • Power Adapt sensor

  • 360-D Flexing heads

  • Integrated pop-up trimmer

  • Up to 5-years warranty***

Close, efficient cutting in every pass

Close, efficient cutting in every pass

With up to 90,000 cutting actions per minute, SteelPrecision blades cut more hair per stroke for a close and efficient shave. The 45 high-performance blades are self-sharpening and made in Europe for reliable cutting performance, shave after shave.

Adapts to beard density for easier shaving

Adapts to beard density for easier shaving

This intelligent sensor reads hair density 250 times per second and automatically adapts power as you shave. It helps the shaver respond efficiently to thicker or denser areas, so you get a smooth, effortless shave with consistent comfort.

Follows facial contours for better skin contact.

Follows facial contours for better skin contact.

Fully flexible heads turn 360° to stay in close contact with the curves of your face and head. This helps deliver a thorough shave with added comfort, even in tricky areas such as the neck and jawline.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

710

Reviews

85%

recommend this product

27/07/2026

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

The razor does an excellent job as I move it over my face, close shave, I enjoy using it !

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver Series 5000 S5898/17 Wet & Dry electric shaver

Date of Use 2026-05-13

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver Series 5000 S5898/17 Wet & Dry electric shaver

Date of Use 2026-05-13

27/07/2026

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

shaves closer than a blade.

I have used many, many Phillips razors over the years, but this one is a step above what I use in the past. I usually buy a lower range razor (3000 series) thinking that all razors are the same, I couldn't be more wrong. Stepping up to the 5000 series is a huge improvement in how close the razor shaves as well as the battery life. This razor shaves closer than a blade and cleans up like a dream. It was intended to be a travel razor due to the lockout feature, but since it shaved so well I use it as my daily razor.

This review was made for Shaver Series 5000 S5898/17 Wet & Dry electric shaver

Date of Use 2026-07-27

This review was made for Shaver Series 5000 S5898/17 Wet & Dry electric shaver

Date of Use 2026-07-27

17/07/2026

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

Love this shaver

Great shaver, I just bought this 5000 series which is my 3rd shaver that I have bought and I just love it, gives you a nice quick clean shave, I strongly recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver Series 5000 S5898/25 Wet & Dry electric shaver

Date of Use 2026-06-01

This review was made for Shaver Series 5000 S5898/25 Wet & Dry electric shaver

Date of Use 2026-06-01

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Disclaimers

  1. Source: Euromonitor International Limited, retail value RSP, per body shavers category definition, 2023 data, research conducted in November 2023 

  1. Tested versus Philips Series 3000.

  2. comparing shaving debris after using cleaning fluid vs. water in the cartridge

  3. 2 year warranty + 3 year extension upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase.​