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2 year warranty
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Face Shavers
All series
Shaver Series 5000 Wet & Dry electric shaver
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S5889/60
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All (14)
Cleaning and Maintenance (1)
Can I replace the battery of my Philips Shaver?
What do the symbols on my Philips Shaver mean?
Which foam or gel can I use with my Philips shaver?
Can I charge my Philips shaver after every shave?
How do I remove the shaving heads of my Philips Shaver?
SH71Replacement shaving heads
My Philips Shaver is not charging
My Philips Shaver is leaking water
I experience skin issues after using my Philips shaver
I’m not getting good results with my Philips shaver
My Philips shaver is making a loud noise
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
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