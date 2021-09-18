2 year warranty
Discontinued
S6610/11
MultiPrecision Blades
Anti-friction coating
MultiFlex Heads
Guard Mode
Get a shave that’s fast and close. MultiPrecision Blades lift up both long and short hairs to cut them – and any remaining stubble – in just a few strokes.
A special coating applied to the shaving rings is designed to reduce friction on your skin, creating an effortless, smooth shave that minimizes skin irritation.
5-direction Flex Heads with 5 independent movements follow the contours of your face, and enable the shaver to glide over your skin comfortably with minimal resistance.
Awards
4.1
of 5
355
Reviews
GHGH
18/09/2021
Canada
Verified buyer
What a Difference !
I had the same Philips Razor for several years, it was a great razor, but I never realized how much it was showing its age until I purchased a new Philips razor. It takes me half the time to shave and it is so light, comfortable to hold, and so quiet. Great overall Razor
Pros
Everything
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 6000 S6610/11 Wet and dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 6000 S6610/11 Wet and dry electric shaver
Legend76
02/03/2025
US
Part of promotion
Verified buyer
Easy to use long lasting charge life
Provides a really close shave as good or even better than my HARRY'S
This review was made for Shaver series 6000 S6810/82 Wet and dry electric shaver
This review was made for Shaver series 6000 S6810/82 Wet and dry electric shaver
FLHR
17/02/2025
US
Part of promotion
Verified buyer
Long listing battery
Switched from double edge raisor after 50 years of shaving. Philips 600 does good job. Shaving is easy leaves the face clean and surprisingly no irritation
This review was made for Shaver series 6000 S6810/82 Wet and dry electric shaver
This review was made for Shaver series 6000 S6810/82 Wet and dry electric shaver