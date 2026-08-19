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Shaver series 6000 Wet and dry electric shaver

Discontinued

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Shaver series 6000Wet and dry electric shaver

S6620/11

Shaver series 6000 Wet and dry electric shaver

Discontinued

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  • How to Clean the Philips Shaver S5000–S7000 | Easy Step-by-Step Guide
    How to Clean the Philips Shaver S5000–S7000 | Easy Step-by-Step Guide

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Manuals & Documentation

Important Information Manual

  • PDF file, 285.2 kB
  • 20 April 2022

User Manual

  • PDF file, 3 MB
  • 15 April 2022

Frequently Asked Questions

Parts & Accessories

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