2 year warranty
Discontinued
S7786/50
Protective SkinGlide coating
SteelPrecision blades
Motion Control sensor
360-D Flexing heads
A protective coating lies between the shaver heads and your skin. Made of up to 2.000 micro-tech beads per square millimetre, it reduces friction on skin by 25%*, to minimize irritation.
Powerful yet gentle, the 45 self-sharpening SteelPrecision blades on this Philips shaver complete up to 90,000 cutting actions per minute, cutting more hair per stroke** for a clean, comfortable finish.
An electric shaver motion-sensing technology tracks how you shave and guides you to a more efficient technique. After just three shaves, the majority of men achieved a better shaving technique for fewer passes***.
4.1
of 5
156
Reviews
Soley2
06/08/2026
Canada
Verified buyer
Less messy than a traditional razor
It works well and much neater than using a traditional razor. does a good job
This review was made for Shaver series 7000 S7882/50 Wet & Dry electric shaver
Date of Use 2026-07-13
This review was made for Shaver series 7000 S7882/50 Wet & Dry electric shaver
Date of Use 2026-07-13
Lousy golfer
30/07/2026
Canada
Verified buyer
The purpose of a shaver is to provide a good shave and is comfortable to use. This shaver rates 5 stars for both of them.
Pros
Excellent shave and ease of use.
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 7000 S7882/50 Wet & Dry electric shaver
Date of Use 2026-06-18
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 7000 S7882/50 Wet & Dry electric shaver
Date of Use 2026-06-18
Madman 777
26/04/2026
Canada
The best electric shaver I’ve ever had.
I've been shaving for 40 years and tried most of the shavers available on the market . Three years ago about a Phillips series 3000 It was a pretty good shave. Last night Went to the store and bought a Phillips 7000 series shaver , Best shaver I've ever used quick fast and such a clean smooth shave with no hassle . This is how shaves should always Have been . Thinking about trying to buy One of the Phillips 9000 series if the 7000 series is as good as this how good can the 9000 be . Truly one of the best shaves I've ever had from an electric shaver .
Pros
A fast smooth, shave, even on thick whiskers
Cons
None that I have found
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 7000 S7882/50 Wet & Dry electric shaver
Date of Use 2026-04-25
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 7000 S7882/50 Wet & Dry electric shaver
Date of Use 2026-04-25
Source: Euromonitor International Limited, retail value RSP, per body shavers category definition, 2023 data, research conducted in November 2023
compared to non-coated material
Tested versus Philips Series 3000.
* Based on Philips Series S7000 and GroomTribe app users in 2019.
* * comparing shaving debris after using cleaning fluid vs. water in the cartridge