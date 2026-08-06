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  • Close shave, advanced skin protection
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  • Close shave, advanced skin protection
  • Close shave, advanced skin protection
  • Close shave, advanced skin protection
  • Close shave, advanced skin protection
  • Close shave, advanced skin protection
  • Close shave, advanced skin protection
  • Close shave, advanced skin protection
  • Close shave, advanced skin protection
  • Close shave, advanced skin protection
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  • Close shave, advanced skin protection
  • Close shave, advanced skin protection
  • Close shave, advanced skin protection
  • Close shave, advanced skin protection
  • Close shave, advanced skin protection
  • Close shave, advanced skin protection
  • Close shave, advanced skin protection
  • Close shave, advanced skin protection

Discontinued

Shaver series 7000Wet & Dry electric shaver

S7786/50

4.1
| (156) Reviews
Close shave, advanced skin protection
The Philips Series 7000 glides smoothly over your skin, while cutting each hair close - even on 3-day beards. Equipped with advanced SkinIQ technology, the shaver senses, adapts and guides on the correct motion, for better skin protection.
See all benefits
Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

The world's no.1 brand in electric shaving1

with SkinIQ Technology

Close shave, advanced skin protection

  • Protective SkinGlide coating

  • SteelPrecision blades

  • Motion Control sensor

  • 360-D Flexing heads

A shaver that reduces friction to minimize irritation

A shaver that reduces friction to minimize irritation

A protective coating lies between the shaver heads and your skin. Made of up to 2.000 micro-tech beads per square millimetre, it reduces friction on skin by 25%*, to minimize irritation.

More cutting performance in every stroke

More cutting performance in every stroke

Powerful yet gentle, the 45 self-sharpening SteelPrecision blades on this Philips shaver complete up to 90,000 cutting actions per minute, cutting more hair per stroke** for a clean, comfortable finish.

Guides you to an improved shaving technique

Guides you to an improved shaving technique

An electric shaver motion-sensing technology tracks how you shave and guides you to a more efficient technique. After just three shaves, the majority of men achieved a better shaving technique for fewer passes***.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.1

of 5

156

Reviews

06/08/2026

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

Less messy than a traditional razor

It works well and much neater than using a traditional razor. does a good job

This review was made for Shaver series 7000 S7882/50 Wet & Dry electric shaver

Date of Use 2026-07-13

This review was made for Shaver series 7000 S7882/50 Wet & Dry electric shaver

Date of Use 2026-07-13

30/07/2026

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

The purpose of a shaver is to provide a good shave and is comfortable to use. This shaver rates 5 stars for both of them.

Pros

Excellent shave and ease of use.

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 7000 S7882/50 Wet & Dry electric shaver

Date of Use 2026-06-18

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 7000 S7882/50 Wet & Dry electric shaver

Date of Use 2026-06-18

26/04/2026

Canada

Canada

The best electric shaver I’ve ever had.

I've been shaving for 40 years and tried most of the shavers available on the market . Three years ago about a Phillips series 3000 It was a pretty good shave. Last night Went to the store and bought a Phillips 7000 series shaver , Best shaver I've ever used quick fast and such a clean smooth shave with no hassle . This is how shaves should always Have been . Thinking about trying to buy One of the Phillips 9000 series if the 7000 series is as good as this how good can the 9000 be . Truly one of the best shaves I've ever had from an electric shaver .

Pros

A fast smooth, shave, even on thick whiskers

Cons

None that I have found

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 7000 S7882/50 Wet & Dry electric shaver

Date of Use 2026-04-25

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 7000 S7882/50 Wet & Dry electric shaver

Date of Use 2026-04-25

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Disclaimers

  1. Source: Euromonitor International Limited, retail value RSP, per body shavers category definition, 2023 data, research conducted in November 2023 

  1. compared to non-coated material

  2. Tested versus Philips Series 3000.

  3. * Based on Philips Series S7000 and GroomTribe app users in 2019.

  4. * * comparing shaving debris after using cleaning fluid vs. water in the cartridge