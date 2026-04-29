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2 year warranty
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Face Shavers
All series
Shaver series 7000 Wet & Dry electric shaver
Discontinued
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S7786/50
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Quick Start Guide
Data Act Document - English
All (14)
Cleaning and Maintenance (1)
Which Philips shavers are compatible with the Quick Clean Pod?
What do the symbols on my Philips Series 7000 shaver mean?
When should I replace the cartridge of my Philips cleaning station?
How do I get the best results with my Philips shaver?
Can I replace the battery of my Philips Shaver?
Quick Clean Pod Cartridge
Shaving heads cleaning spray
I’m not getting good results with my Philips shaver
My Philips shaver is making a loud noise
My Philips shaver is not working
My Philips Shaver is not charging
My Philips Shaver is leaking water
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Service and exchange
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Contacting Philips
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