2 year warranty
Discontinued
SkinGlide Rings
GentlePrecision Blades
BeardAdapt Sensor
Personal Shave Plan
Experience the smooth glide of Philips advanced microsphere technology. Inspired by gliding principles in aerodynamics, the shaver rings are coated with thousands of tiny, glass-like spheres for maximum skin comfort.
The electric shaver for sensitive skin is equipped with GentlePrecision Blades to minimise tugs, pulls or repetitive passes on your skin. Even when used on 3-day stubble.
This electric shaver comes complete with a BeardAdapt Sensor that reads the density of your beard. It then auto-adjusts the power for the job at hand. Easy.
4.2
of 5
65
Reviews
85%
recommend this product
Jocko the bird
14/02/2025
US
Part of promotion
Verified buyer
I could not be more happy
I wish I had this years ago! The days of worrying about cutting myself is over and the overall shave is quite close
Pros
Close shave no cuts
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 7000 S7940/84 Wet and dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 7000 S7940/84 Wet and dry electric shaver
Yokko
25/05/2024
US
Part of promotion
Verified buyer
Great product
works very well with the cut. Nice product l! Good price
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 7000 S7940/84 Wet and dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 7000 S7940/84 Wet and dry electric shaver
Dukedut
07/02/2024
US
Part of promotion
Verified buyer
What a great shave!
I’ve always had luck with Phillips savers. This is my fourth one as far back as I can remember.
Pros
Great shave
Cons
A little noisy
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 7000 S7940/84 Wet and dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 7000 S7940/84 Wet and dry electric shaver
Source: Euromonitor International Limited, retail value RSP, per body shavers category definition, 2023 data, research conducted in November 2023