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  • Close shave, even on sensitive skin
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  • Close shave, even on sensitive skin
  • Close shave, even on sensitive skin
  • Close shave, even on sensitive skin
  • Close shave, even on sensitive skin
  • Close shave, even on sensitive skin
  • Close shave, even on sensitive skin
  • Close shave, even on sensitive skin
  • Close shave, even on sensitive skin
  • Close shave, even on sensitive skin
  • Close shave, even on sensitive skin
  • Close shave, even on sensitive skin
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  • Close shave, even on sensitive skin
  • Close shave, even on sensitive skin
  • Close shave, even on sensitive skin
  • Close shave, even on sensitive skin
  • Close shave, even on sensitive skin
  • Close shave, even on sensitive skin
  • Close shave, even on sensitive skin
  • Close shave, even on sensitive skin
  • Close shave, even on sensitive skin
  • Close shave, even on sensitive skin

Discontinued

Shaver series 7000Wet and dry electric shaver

S7910/16

4.2
| (65) Reviews | 85% recommend this product
Close shave, even on sensitive skin
The Philips Shaver Series 7000 is crafted for a close sensitive shave. Enhanced with personal guidance - co-developed with dermatologists - it helps men with the specific skin issues they face. Because every skin is different.
See all benefits
Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

The world's no.1 brand in electric shaving1

Our No.1 for sensitive skin

Close shave, even on sensitive skin

  • SkinGlide Rings

  • GentlePrecision Blades

  • BeardAdapt Sensor

  • Personal Shave Plan

SkinGlide Rings with microspheres for a smoother glide

SkinGlide Rings with microspheres for a smoother glide

Experience the smooth glide of Philips advanced microsphere technology. Inspired by gliding principles in aerodynamics, the shaver rings are coated with thousands of tiny, glass-like spheres for maximum skin comfort.

A facial shaver for a close yet sensitive shave

A facial shaver for a close yet sensitive shave

The electric shaver for sensitive skin is equipped with GentlePrecision Blades to minimise tugs, pulls or repetitive passes on your skin. Even when used on 3-day stubble.

Dense beards don’t stand a chance

Dense beards don’t stand a chance

This electric shaver comes complete with a BeardAdapt Sensor that reads the density of your beard. It then auto-adjusts the power for the job at hand. Easy.

Technical Specifications

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Parts & Accessories

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.2

of 5

65

Reviews

85%

recommend this product

14/02/2025

US

US

Verified buyer

I could not be more happy

I wish I had this years ago! The days of worrying about cutting myself is over and the overall shave is quite close

Pros

Close shave no cuts

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 7000 S7940/84 Wet and dry electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 7000 S7940/84 Wet and dry electric shaver

25/05/2024

US

US

Verified buyer

Great product

works very well with the cut. Nice product l! Good price

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 7000 S7940/84 Wet and dry electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 7000 S7940/84 Wet and dry electric shaver

07/02/2024

US

US

Verified buyer

What a great shave!

I’ve always had luck with Phillips savers. This is my fourth one as far back as I can remember.

Pros

Great shave

Cons

A little noisy

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 7000 S7940/84 Wet and dry electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 7000 S7940/84 Wet and dry electric shaver

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Disclaimers

  1. Source: Euromonitor International Limited, retail value RSP, per body shavers category definition, 2023 data, research conducted in November 2023 