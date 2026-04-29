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2 year warranty
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Face Shavers
All series
Shaver series 7000 Wet and dry electric shaver
Discontinued
Support
S7910/16
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Important information manual - English
Localized commercial leaflet
All (16)
Cleaning and Maintenance (1)
Which cleaning system is my Philips Shaver compatible with?
Can I replace the battery of my Philips Shaver?
What do the symbols on my Philips Shaver mean?
Can I replace the battery of my Philips shaver?
Which foam or gel can I use with my Philips shaver?
Shaving heads cleaning spray
My Philips Shaver is not charging
My Philips Shaver is leaking water
I cannot connect my Philips shaver to the GroomTribe App
I experience skin issues after using my Philips shaver
I’m not getting good results with my Philips shaver
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Service and exchange
Get your broken product serviced or replaced
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