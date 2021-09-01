2 year warranty
SCD839/02
Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
This gift set provides feeding & comforting essentials. With Natural Response Nipple babies can drink at their own rhythm like on the breast, easy to combine breast and bottle feeding. Finding the right nipple is important. See more below.
4 Bottles
Snuggle holder with pacifiers
Microwave sterilizer bags
Other accessories
The Natural Response Nipple works with your baby's natural feeding rhythm, making it easy to combine breast feeding and bottle feeding. The nipple has a unique opening which only releases milk when the baby actively drinks. So when they pause to swallow and breathe, the milk pauses too.
The wide, soft and flexible nipple is designed to mimic the shape and feel of a breast, helping baby to latch on and feed comfortably.
We all learn at our own pace. Suckling is a skill and some babies develop it quicker than others. That’s why some babies might initially benefit from our “First Flow” nipple (Nipple 0) before progressing to the Natural Response nipples. Switch to “First Flow” nipple when your baby takes longer than 20 minutes to drink 50 ml/1.7 oz using the Natural Response nipples. Try a Natural Response nipple with a higher flow rate if your baby is playing with the nipple instead of drinking or seems frustrated. If feeding difficulties persist, consult a healthcare professional.
4.7
of 5
92
Reviews
Haysul
01/09/2021
US
Part of promotion
Mamas you need this bundle on your registry
I had this product on my registry and then much to my excitement I received it from Stellar Product Testing Panel to try! I’d like to start by saying every product in this bundle is amazing. The bottles included are our favorite, especially since we are both bottle and breast feeding. The bottles flow mimics the breast flow making it easy and familiar for our baby. The pacifiers are also our favorite! The baby dictates what he wants, and this is one of the only pacifiers he will take! This is also the same one they gave us at the hospital, so it’s OB, pediatrician and nurse approved! We removed the snuggle buddy from the pacifier for now being in the newborn stage but we are excited to try that out when the baby is a little older. The bottle warmer is super user friendly. We waited until 2am with a screaming baby to try to use it and luckily it was a piece of cake! It warms the bottle quickly and quietly- we are a huge fan! We love all of the components of this set! I would highly recommend adding it to your registry! It’s a newborn must have.
This review was made for SCD839/01 Natural Response All-in-One Gift Set
This review was made for SCD839/01 Natural Response All-in-One Gift Set
Jeggert
26/07/2021
US
Part of promotion
Best Bottle Gift Set
If you are looking to buy a gift set for new parents, this is it! I have always loved Advent bottles and this set comes with 4. Two smaller bottles for when baby is newborn and two larger for when baby is older. My little one is older so he doesn’t use the smaller bottles anymore so we use the larger bottles. I like the wide mouths of the bottles, not only are they easy to pour into, they attach to my Spectra pump! This set also comes with a cute little snuggle giraffe that you can attach a pacifier to. My little one does not take a pacifier but loved snuggling the giraffe! The smuggler is nice because you can attach and detach different pacifiers and it allows for easy washing! The set also comes with a bottle warmer, which we use daily! The advent bottles fit perfectly in but i can also fit my other bottles (medela and dr browns) in as well! I have also used it to heat up baby food! I received this product as part of the Stellar Product Testing Panel.
This review was made for SCD839/01 Natural Response All-in-One Gift Set
This review was made for SCD839/01 Natural Response All-in-One Gift Set
Mullina3
26/07/2021
US
Part of promotion
all inclusive feeding set
(I received this set as a member of the Stellar Product Testing Panel). As a breastfeeding mother, this bottle set great because the bottles are "slow flow" and comparable to the flow of nursing. My husband and daughter enjoy getting to help feed my baby and warm her bottles easily and quickly, with the included warmer. I love the included pacifiers and my daughter was receptive to them. This is a great set to include on your registry to get you set up and ready to go with breastfeeding or combo-feeding.
This review was made for SCD839/01 Natural Response All-in-One Gift Set
This review was made for SCD839/01 Natural Response All-in-One Gift Set
0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011
Brush color may vary, image for reference only