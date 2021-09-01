It was awesome to receive the Philips Avent Natural All In One Gift Set With Snuggle Giraffe as part of the Stellar Product Testing Panel. My daughter was already familiar with the snuggle soother animals which we use in her crib for sleep always with 2 different pacifiers so she has options. I love that you can use the Avent pacifiers connected to the giraffe’s mouth but also connect a pacifier of a different brand to the hand. Best yet is the fact that the pacifiers do disconnect to make it easier to wash them. This gift set included 2 sizes of the Avent natural bottles (4oz and 9oz) with size 0 and 1 nipples. Because it’s a starter set, the nipple sizes are the lowest. These nipple sizes are too low for my 9.5 month old, so I switched them out for other 4s and some 3s I had on hand. The included pacifiers are listed as being for 0-3 and 0-6 but she still uses the 0-3 type on her Avent Monkey soother that’s been in her crib for months and I attached a 3-6 Avent Super Soothie to the giraffe along with another brand she likes on the hand. So all in all, most of the items were usable, and we can save the 0 and 1 nipples for a little sibling. The 4oz bottles are generally too small for a full feed but they are perfect for a snack size feed and I can do a smaller pumping session into them with the Avent hand pump I have or pour into them to store the milk I’m in using another pump. I was most nervous about the bottle warmer included in this set since we have an older model Avent warmer and after a while of using it have since switched to using just a metal cup of hot water to warm my bags of frozen milk because it took longer with that warmer and wasn’t as accurate to get the milk to the right temp, but this newer model far exceeded my expectations. It was a lot easier to use, having better functionality and so I was able to heat any amount of milk up quickly to the right temperature! All in all this is an excellent gift set for someone with a new baby or babies, and even for those with older babies like us!