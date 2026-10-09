2 year warranty
Support
SCD839/02
Is it safe to use discolored Philips Avent product parts?
Why is my Philips Avent Nipple making a strange noise?
How to prepare my Philips Avent bottle and nipple for first use?
Can I bottle feed and still breastfeed?
Is my Philips Avent product recyclable?
Why is there no age indication on the Natural Response nipple packs?
How does my original Natural or Anti-colic nipple compare to the Natural Response nipple?
Which Philips Avent Natural Nipple do I own?
Why does my baby refuse the Natural Response nipple?
Why does my Philips Avent Natural Bottle cap have holes in it?
Can I feed my baby thick food with the Natural Response nipple?
How accurate is the scale on my Philips Avent bottle?
Can I use a microwave to warm up my Philips Avent bottle?
Are Philips Avent bottles suitable for the freezer?
Which Natural Response nipple suits my baby best?
What’s the best way to assemble my Natural Bottle?
Is my Philips Avent product BPA- and BPS-free?
What are the benefits of the Natural Response nipple?
What are tips for transitioning to the Natural Response nipple?
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair