2 year warranty
The information on this page applies to the following models: SCY913/04, SCY943/12, SCY900/04. Click here to show more product numbers ›
Is it safe to use discolored Philips Avent product parts?
How to prepare my Philips Avent bottle and nipple for first use?
How does my original Natural or Anti-colic nipple compare to the Natural Response nipple?
Which Philips Avent Natural Nipple do I own?
Can I use Avent training handles on Natural glass bottles?
Why does my Philips Avent Natural Bottle cap have holes in it?
Can my baby handle a Philips Avent glass bottle?
Is my Philips Avent product BPA- and BPS-free?
What’s the best way to assemble my Natural Bottle?
Can I feed my baby thick food with the Natural Response nipple?
Which Natural Response nipple suits my baby best?
Why does my baby refuse the Natural Response nipple?
Are Philips Avent bottles suitable for the freezer?
Can I use a microwave to warm up my Philips Avent bottle?
Why is there no age indication on the Natural Response nipple packs?
Are my Philips Avent bottle feeding products mutually compatible?
What are the benefits of the Natural Response nipple?
Why do I see two different Philips Avent glass baby bottles?
What makes Philips Avent glass bottles strong?
What are tips for transitioning to the Natural Response nipple?
What are the benefits of glass bottles?