2 year warranty
To find out which Philips Avent baby bottles and nipples are compatible with each other, please refer to the information below.
In the 4 sections below, you will find everything you need to know about the compatibility of the Philips Avent:
Natural and Natural Response
Natural and Natural Premium glass
Anti-colic
AirFree vent.
Each section shows a different combination of items, along with a tick or cross, to indicate whether that combination is compatible.
The information on this page applies to the following models: SCY913/04, SCY900/04, SCY965/04. Click here to show more product numbers ›
Is it safe to use discolored Philips Avent product parts?
How to prepare my Philips Avent bottle and nipple for first use?
How does my original Natural or Anti-colic nipple compare to the Natural Response nipple?
Which Philips Avent Natural Nipple do I own?
Why does my baby refuse the Natural Response nipple?
Can I use Avent training handles on Natural glass bottles?
Why does my Philips Avent Natural Bottle cap have holes in it?
Can my baby handle a Philips Avent glass bottle?
Can I feed my baby thick food with the Natural Response nipple?
Can I use a microwave to warm up my Philips Avent bottle?
Are Philips Avent bottles suitable for the freezer?
Which Natural Response nipple suits my baby best?
What’s the best way to assemble my Natural Bottle?
Is my Philips Avent product BPA- and BPS-free?
Are my Philips Avent bottle feeding products mutually compatible?
What are the benefits of the Natural Response nipple?
Why do I see two different Philips Avent glass baby bottles?
What makes Philips Avent glass bottles strong?
What are tips for transitioning to the Natural Response nipple?
What are the benefits of glass bottles?