2 year warranty
Extra gentle for sensitive skin
Premium care for sensitive skin with flexible shield. 9 of 10 parents agree: my baby has no skin irritation after starting to use ultra soft pacifier.** Soothing relief is always near, no matter who cares for baby. Now 80% plant-based.*
For sensitive skin
BPA-Free
2 pack, 80% plant-based*
0-6m
Baby's skin needs extra care. Soft shield technology follows the natural curves of your baby's face, so they experience fewer skin marks and less irritation**. Our rounded shield minimizes pressure on the cheeks for extra gentleness.
Our orthodontic nipples are designed using soft silicone to support natural mouth muscle movements, to help lower the risk of malocclusion. The narrow neck nipple is designed to reduce pressure between tongue and palate. Philips Avent ultra Pacifiers are independently accredited by the Oral Health Foundation. Made from 100% food-grade silicone, they are more durable and long-lasting than rubber (latex) nipples and free from BPA, BPS, phthalate, PVC, and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons.
Our textured silicone nipples are designed to mimic the feel of mom's breast. When we asked parents how their little ones respond to them, an average of 98% said their babies accept Philips Avent ultra pacifiers.
4.6
of 5
905
Reviews
97%
recommend this product
JennieJ6835
13/11/2024
Canada
Part of promotion
Soft and Gentle
My little guy is super picky when it comes to his soothers . So far this one has been Sebastian approved . Its lightweight with an air vents to stop the sweaty lips . I luv how its not to big and doesnt over shadow his face . The only way I feel this smoother would be better , was if they combined the glow on the dark feature with the breathable air vents and soft body . Otherwise these lines of soothers are amazing and we love them .
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ultra soft SCF091/07 Pacifier
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ultra soft SCF091/07 Pacifier
Kateryna6893
12/11/2024
Canada
Part of promotion
Good
I recently tried the Philips Ultra Air Nighttime Pacifier for my baby, and Im truly impressed! The glow-in-the-dark button is such a thoughtful featureno more fumbling around in the dark to find the pacifier. It gives me peace of mind knowing I can quickly soothe my baby without needing to turn on any lights. The pacifier itself is lightweight, breathable, and gentle on my babys skin. My baby took to it instantly, which is a huge plus! Overall, its a fantastic product that makes nighttime routines so much easier. Highly recommended for all parents looking for a practical and comfortable pacifier!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ultra soft SCF091/07 Pacifier
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ultra soft SCF091/07 Pacifier
Shagufa3174
08/11/2024
Canada
Part of promotion
Amazing pacifiers
Very nice quality pacifiers.. very easy to use and also soft..not too hard for the baby..my baby enjoyed it very much..very good quality for the babies...i would recommend this over the others
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ultra soft SCF091/07 Pacifier
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ultra soft SCF091/07 Pacifier
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 8,139 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2024.
Hard plastic parts excluding silicone nipple (mass balance approach).
87% agreed that their baby did not experience skin irritation after starting to use Philips Avent ultra soft (2023, n=201).
2023 US consumer test confirms 98% nipple acceptance of the textured Philips Avent nipple used in our ultra pacifiers (n=201).
Compared to traditional sterilization methods (boiling) for pacifiers.
For hygiene reasons, replace pacifiers after 4 weeks of use.