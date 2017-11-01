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  • Clean and tidy drying
  • Clean and tidy drying
  • Clean and tidy drying
  • Clean and tidy drying

Philips AventDrying rack

SCF149

4.7
| (17) Reviews | 93% recommend this product
Clean and tidy drying
The Philips Avent drying rack is designed to dry your baby's bottles and accessories in the most clean and tidy way. With a flexible design, a detachable drip tray and room to hold any bottle size, it is answering your daily drying needs.
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Clean and tidy drying

  • Detachable drip tray

Open design allowing air to flow freely

Open design allowing air to flow freely

Open design allowing air to flow freely and water to easily evaporate for the most optimum drying.

Detachable drip tray for easy disposal of water

Detachable drip tray for easy disposal of water

Detachable drip tray for easy disposal of water and therefore a clean drying

Fitting all sizes of bottles: 8 bottles, pump and soothers

Fitting all sizes of bottles: 8 bottles, pump and soothers

Holds all products to feed your baby every day: 8 bottles, breast pump and soothers. Fitting all sizes of bottles (up to 11oz/330ml)

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.7

of 5

17

Reviews

93%

recommend this product

3
1

01/11/2017

US

US

Verified buyer

Easy to use

Love the design of the product. Love god multi tier branches to dry multiple items at a time. Looks great on counter as well.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF149/00 Drying rack

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF149/00 Drying rack

09/02/2017

US

US

Love this Product!

I absolutely love this drying rack. It has a place for all parts and holds SO much. My daughter is 1 year old and it's still like brand new. I've already recommended it to many.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF149/00 Drying rack

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF149/00 Drying rack

08/04/2016

US

US

Great quality with a modern design

I thought this was a unique design for bottle drying racks, more modern than other options on the market. Especially considering this will be on your counter for many months to come! I received this drying rack as a free sample to help provide feedback and reviews on Phillips products. It was a great opportunity to try something different. I don't currently own Phillips bottles, so I liked that I could still use this product with any brand of bottles. The drying rack is made of a sturdy plastic with lots of breathing holes to avoid water build up. You can easily dry 8 bottles at a time, and still have room for other accessories (nipples, covers, pacifiers, etc.)

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF149/00 Drying rack

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF149/00 Drying rack

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