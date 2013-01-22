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  • Comfort and protection
  • Comfort and protection
  • Comfort and protection
  • Comfort and protection
  • Comfort and protection
  • Comfort and protection
  • Comfort and protection
  • Comfort and protection

Philips AventComfort breast shell set

SCF157/02

2.7
| (7) Reviews
Comfort and protection
The ultrasoft Philips Avent breast shells SCF157/02 are worn inside your bra to protect your nipples from chafing and to collect excess breast milk.
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ROW Philips Avent No1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [master-de3072b14fa24d9f8af3b27500eaeb79] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

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Breast milk storage bags

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SCF603/25

Ultra comfortable breast shells

Comfort and protection

  • 2 pcs

Collect excess breast milk

Philips Avent breast milk collection shells (no holes)- collect excess breast milk when feeding or using a breast pump.

Help ease engorgement

Protect sore nipples

Ventilated shells- protect sore or cracked nipples to help them heal more quickly. Their gentle pressure helps relieve engorgement. The holes allow air to circulate.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.7

of 5

7

Reviews

3

22/01/2013

US

US

Great for those that overproduce!

I was so happy to find these. My mother used something similar and raved about how she never pumped. She produced so much that she would just use "these cups" to collect. The hospital gave me a competitors brand but they had many holes. I would bend over and leak milk everywhere. I was so fed up with constantly being drenched. When I found these at a local retailer I was thrilled, I was almost ready to give up BFing. I wear these all day and collect the many ounces I leak. I just collect, wash out as they fill, and continue using. I have a large supply of milk frozen and have no need to pump!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF157/02 Comfort breast shell set

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF157/02 Comfort breast shell set

09/10/2011

US

US

Good product for new mom

The shells worked very well during that first 4 weeks while establishing my milk flow for our new baby.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF157/02 Comfort breast shell set

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF157/02 Comfort breast shell set

14/09/2009

US

US

Great Purchase

Pros: protects sore nipples from everyday activities. Cheaper than using breastpads, just rinse them out and use again. They don't stick to nipples like breast pads. Cons: They don't come in a bigger size

This review was made for SCF157/02 Comfort breast shell set

This review was made for SCF157/02 Comfort breast shell set

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 

  1. This section contains consumer opinions on the product. Philips dissociates itself from the contents entered by consumers in this section and consequently any technical information and / or advice on the use of the product included therein are not intended as official Philips information.