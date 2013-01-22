2 year warranty
SCF157/02
2 pcs
Philips Avent breast milk collection shells (no holes)- collect excess breast milk when feeding or using a breast pump.
Ventilated shells- protect sore or cracked nipples to help them heal more quickly. Their gentle pressure helps relieve engorgement. The holes allow air to circulate.
2.7
of 5
7
Reviews
MommyO
22/01/2013
US
Great for those that overproduce!
I was so happy to find these. My mother used something similar and raved about how she never pumped. She produced so much that she would just use "these cups" to collect. The hospital gave me a competitors brand but they had many holes. I would bend over and leak milk everywhere. I was so fed up with constantly being drenched. When I found these at a local retailer I was thrilled, I was almost ready to give up BFing. I wear these all day and collect the many ounces I leak. I just collect, wash out as they fill, and continue using. I have a large supply of milk frozen and have no need to pump!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF157/02 Comfort breast shell set
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF157/02 Comfort breast shell set
mindy
09/10/2011
US
Good product for new mom
The shells worked very well during that first 4 weeks while establishing my milk flow for our new baby.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF157/02 Comfort breast shell set
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF157/02 Comfort breast shell set
motherof5
14/09/2009
US
Great Purchase
Pros: protects sore nipples from everyday activities. Cheaper than using breastpads, just rinse them out and use again. They don't stick to nipples like breast pads. Cons: They don't come in a bigger size
This review was made for SCF157/02 Comfort breast shell set
This review was made for SCF157/02 Comfort breast shell set
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.
This section contains consumer opinions on the product. Philips dissociates itself from the contents entered by consumers in this section and consequently any technical information and / or advice on the use of the product included therein are not intended as official Philips information.