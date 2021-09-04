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  • Ultimate protection for your breast milk
  • Ultimate protection for your breast milk
  • Ultimate protection for your breast milk
  • Ultimate protection for your breast milk
  • Ultimate protection for your breast milk
  • Ultimate protection for your breast milk

Philips AventBreast milk storage bags

SCF603/25

3.9
| (38) Reviews
Ultimate protection for your breast milk
Philips Avent breast milk storage bags provide safe and secure storage for your precious breast milk. They can be stored in the fridge or freezer and are pre-sterilized for immediate use.
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ROW Philips Avent No1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [master-de3072b14fa24d9f8af3b27500eaeb79] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

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6oz/180ml breast milk storage bags

Ultimate protection for your breast milk

  • Storage

  • Pre-sterilized

  • 25 bags

Secure, leak-proof double zipper seal

Secure, leak-proof double zipper seal

Secure, leak-proof double zipper closure for safe storage of your breast milk

Pre-sterilized bag with tamper proof seal

Pre-sterilized bag with tamper proof seal

Tamper evident seal indicates the pre-sterilized bag is untouched before first use, for complete hygiene

Freezer-safe with reinforced seams and dual layer bag

Freezer-safe with reinforced seams and dual layer bag

Reinforced side seams and dual layered material provide extra reassurance that your precious breast milk is stored safely in the freezer or fridge

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.9

of 5

38

Reviews

04/09/2021

Canada

Canada

Best Breast Milk Storage Bags

I received these milk storage bags from the Stellar Product Testing Panel! I love them!! The bags open nice and wide so it's easy to transfer pumped milk into them without spilling. The bags are easy to write on so you can record all the important information. The bags allow the milk to freeze and thaw quickly and they lay nice and flat when frozen. I would recommend this product to all Mom's looking to store pumped breast milk.

This review was made for SCF603/50 Breast milk storage bags

This review was made for SCF603/50 Breast milk storage bags

04/09/2021

Canada

Canada

The best leak proof bags

These bags are great, they freeze nice and flat and you can fit 10 flat bags in a large freezer bag perfectly for easier storage. I really like that they have a space to write my baby's name as I am planning to send them to daycare when I return to work. So far none of the bags have leaked which is super important to me. I also like how sturdy they are standing up on the counter while I pour the milk into them so all the milk ends up in the bag and not spilt all over the counter. I would definitely recommend these Avent bags. I was given this product as a part of the Stellar Product Testing Panel.

This review was made for SCF603/50 Breast milk storage bags

This review was made for SCF603/50 Breast milk storage bags

04/09/2021

Canada

Canada

Amazing storage bags for breast milk

I found these storage bags easy to use and I loved them! I have been pumping since my child was born and to know that the milk could be stored and readily accessible was great!

This review was made for SCF603/50 Breast milk storage bags

This review was made for SCF603/50 Breast milk storage bags

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 