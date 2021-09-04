2 year warranty
SCF603/25
Storage
Pre-sterilized
25 bags
Secure, leak-proof double zipper closure for safe storage of your breast milk
Tamper evident seal indicates the pre-sterilized bag is untouched before first use, for complete hygiene
Reinforced side seams and dual layered material provide extra reassurance that your precious breast milk is stored safely in the freezer or fridge
3.9
of 5
38
Reviews
AlyssaCatherine1
04/09/2021
Canada
Part of promotion
Best Breast Milk Storage Bags
I received these milk storage bags from the Stellar Product Testing Panel! I love them!! The bags open nice and wide so it's easy to transfer pumped milk into them without spilling. The bags are easy to write on so you can record all the important information. The bags allow the milk to freeze and thaw quickly and they lay nice and flat when frozen. I would recommend this product to all Mom's looking to store pumped breast milk.
This review was made for SCF603/50 Breast milk storage bags
This review was made for SCF603/50 Breast milk storage bags
LauraW
04/09/2021
Canada
Part of promotion
The best leak proof bags
These bags are great, they freeze nice and flat and you can fit 10 flat bags in a large freezer bag perfectly for easier storage. I really like that they have a space to write my baby's name as I am planning to send them to daycare when I return to work. So far none of the bags have leaked which is super important to me. I also like how sturdy they are standing up on the counter while I pour the milk into them so all the milk ends up in the bag and not spilt all over the counter. I would definitely recommend these Avent bags. I was given this product as a part of the Stellar Product Testing Panel.
This review was made for SCF603/50 Breast milk storage bags
This review was made for SCF603/50 Breast milk storage bags
Shell
04/09/2021
Canada
Part of promotion
Amazing storage bags for breast milk
I found these storage bags easy to use and I loved them! I have been pumping since my child was born and to know that the milk could be stored and readily accessible was great!
This review was made for SCF603/50 Breast milk storage bags
This review was made for SCF603/50 Breast milk storage bags
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.