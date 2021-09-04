These are some of the best breast milk storage bags out there. I had to pump after every nursing for months with my first baby as I had some supply struggles - I tried a few different storage bags and these are the ones I stuck with, and continue to use with baby number two. They are sturdy and lie really flat, which makes freezer storage easy and well organized. The flat freezing also makes these so quick to defrost in a bowl of water. They've got a good area for adding info, though I do wish it were a bit smaller as it's hard not to drizzle into the zip lock when pouring. I like that the bags are kept totally sealed and sanitary until use, when you rip off the top. These are particularly good for large volumes of milk, as they stand on their own during filling. I will say I don't find the measurements on the side align with what my bottles say for volume, so I tend to stick with what the bottle says. I'd probably give these 4.5 stars, but closer to 5 than 4. Thanks to the stellar panel for providing me with these breast milk storage bags. This did not impact my rating, as I have been using these a few years now and have found them to be best for freezer stacking.