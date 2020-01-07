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  • Store breast milk securely
  • Store breast milk securely
  • Store breast milk securely
  • Store breast milk securely
  • Store breast milk securely
  • Store breast milk securely
  • Store breast milk securely
  • Store breast milk securely

Philips AventBreast milk storage cups

SCF618/10

4
| (23) Reviews | 89% recommend this product
Store breast milk securely
Express, store and feed your breast milk efficiently, with our new storage cup. Sterilize and re-use the storage cup with the Philips Avent pump or teats-one system, many options!
See all benefits
ROW Philips Avent No1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [master-de3072b14fa24d9f8af3b27500eaeb79] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Compatible products
Manual breast pump with bottle

Manual breast pump with bottle

SCF330/30

Breast milk storage bags

Breast milk storage bags

SCF603/25

Large massage cushion

Large massage cushion

SCF167/01

With leak proof lid

Store breast milk securely

  • Includes convenient adaptors

  • 180ml/6oz

  • 10 pcs

For safe storage and transport

For safe storage and transport

Philips Avent storage cups have a lid that creates a secure seal for safe storage and transport.

To track easy dates & contents

To track easy dates & contents

To track easily dates and contents.

To track easily dates and contents

For easy storage.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

23

Reviews

89%

recommend this product

07/01/2020

US

US

Philips employee

Verified buyer

It's a well designed product

[Employee of philipsglobal] It hold liquid without leakage and it's great for holding baby food.

Pros

Easy to organize and leak proof. Perfect size for mike or baby food.

Cons

Not enough adaptor in case of traveling and no place to wash and reuse the adaptor.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF618/10 Breast milk storage cups

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF618/10 Breast milk storage cups

22/03/2016

US

US

Seamless Transfer Into Bottle

Agreed to test these out in exchange to review them and I am very happy I did. These cups are so much more convenient than the bags we were using before. Many times when I tried to pour milk from a bag into a new bottle I would spill some, however anytime I poured out of these cups into a bottle it was seamless. I am very happy that we have these.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF618/10 Breast milk storage cups

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF618/10 Breast milk storage cups

01/03/2016

US

US

This product holds a lot of milk!

I received free samples of these breast milk storage cups to review and I must say it is a great product! I like that they hold a large amount of milk and are sterile and freezer safe. They store easily and work very well for me and my baby!

This review was made for SCF618/10 Breast milk storage cups

This review was made for SCF618/10 Breast milk storage cups

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 