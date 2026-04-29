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Philips Avent Breast milk storage cups
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User Manual
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Can I warm Philips Avent storage cups in the microwave?
Do I need to sterilize Philips Avent lids, cups and adaptors?
Do I ever need to replace Avent lids, cups and adaptors?
What material are Philips Avent storage cups made of?
Is my Philips Avent product recyclable?
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