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Philips Avent Classic pacifier
Discontinued
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SCF170/21
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Leaflet
User manual
All (10)
Is it safe to use discolored Philips Avent product parts?
How to stop using Philips Avent pacifiers
How to check my Philips Avent Pacifier on safety
How long can I use a Philips Avent pacifier?
Why are Avent nipples and pacifiers made of silicon instead of latex?