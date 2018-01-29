We received the Philips Avent Natural Sippy Cup from weeSpring Parent Panel to try, and we loved it! It was a perfect product for that difficult time of transition for our little girl. Audrey loved drinking from the cup and it is now our go-to cup for her. She was able to drink from it naturally on the first try without any confusion or fussiness. Audrey was able to use it without the training handles, but they would be very handy for younger babies or those with more limited dexterity. Audrey preferred the medium flow nipple, but in another month we plan on her just using the soft spout. We had tried using other sippy cups previously, but were not successful in her adjusting to them unless they had the nipple rather than the spout, so I look forward to using this cup to transition her to the spout, since she is already used to the size and cup itself. I've heard that you can mix the parts with other Philips Avent products, but we did not have this cup in time from transitioning from the bottles. It would have been very handy however! I can't say enough good things about this sippy cup! It has been a much easier transition since we received this product than with other sippy cups. The only thing I wish is that is was larger than 5 ounces, as Audrey drinks more than that on occasion.