ProductsSupport
en/fr

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign-up & save​

2 year warranty

Expert tips and inspiration

All series

Go to promotion

Black Friday early access is here!

Shop Now

  • Single Product Shot
  • Main in Use Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Single Product Shot
  • Main in Use Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph

Discontinued

Philips AventNatural Trainer Cup

SCF262/03

4.4

| (230) Reviews | 94% recommend this product

Ease your baby's transition to a drinking cup

This Natural trainer kit eases your baby into their first cup. The comfort grips help your baby hold the bottle independently while drinking from the familiar nipple. When ready, switch to the silicone spout to complete the transition.

See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by moms worldwide1

Ease your baby's transition to a drinking cup

  • Natural

  • 150ml / 5oz

  • 4m+

Soft touch trainer handles for little hands

Soft touch trainer handles for little hands

Trainer handles help your toddler to hold the cup and drink independently. These handles are shaped for little hands to grab easily and they are also rubberized for a non-slip grip.

All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

.

Compatible with Philips Avent bottles and cups

Compatible with Philips Avent bottles and cups

All Philips Avent bottles and cups are compatible excluding the glass bottles and the Grown-up cups/My First Big Kid Cups. So you can mix and match to create the perfect cup, suiting your toddler's individual development needs.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.4

of 5

230

Reviews

94%

recommend this product

1

29/01/2018

Canada

Canada

My baby loves the handles. He switched from breast to this kind of nipple very well.

Id buy them again. They are good easy to use and clean. I like the lids and cups are interchangeable

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF262/03 Natural Trainer Cup

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF262/03 Natural Trainer Cup

16/08/2021

US

US

Great developmental tool

Much more interaction with the bottle and she is able to pick it up on her own with out guidance

Pros

Easy to clean, lightweight

Cons

Bottle could be bigger

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF262/03 Natural Trainer Cup

Date of Use 2020-07-16

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF262/03 Natural Trainer Cup

Date of Use 2020-07-16

10/05/2019

US

US

Verified buyer

I loved this one!

I did not use it yet, I am preparing for my baby and I ordered a few things by Philips. When I received the packed and saw this product it made me sooo happy! The design is amazing and the quality of material is epic!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF262/03 Natural Trainer Cup

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF262/03 Natural Trainer Cup

Sign-up & Save 15% off your next order!​

  • Receive 15% off your first purchase on the Philips store​
  • Get early access to exclusive offers and more!
  • Be the first to hear about new products

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Receive 15% off your first purchase on the Philips store​
  • Get early access to exclusive offers and more!
  • Be the first to hear about new products
Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 

  1. 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011

  2. What colic is, and how it affects babies? Colic is caused in part by swallowing air while feeding, which creates discomfort in a baby’s digestive system. Symptoms include crying, fussing, gassiness and spit-up.