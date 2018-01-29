2 year warranty
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Discontinued
Ease your baby's transition to a drinking cup
This Natural trainer kit eases your baby into their first cup. The comfort grips help your baby hold the bottle independently while drinking from the familiar nipple. When ready, switch to the silicone spout to complete the transition.
Natural
150ml / 5oz
4m+
Trainer handles help your toddler to hold the cup and drink independently. These handles are shaped for little hands to grab easily and they are also rubberized for a non-slip grip.
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All Philips Avent bottles and cups are compatible excluding the glass bottles and the Grown-up cups/My First Big Kid Cups. So you can mix and match to create the perfect cup, suiting your toddler's individual development needs.
4.4
of 5
230
Reviews
94%
recommend this product
Llll
29/01/2018
Canada
My baby loves the handles. He switched from breast to this kind of nipple very well.
Id buy them again. They are good easy to use and clean. I like the lids and cups are interchangeable
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF262/03 Natural Trainer Cup
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF262/03 Natural Trainer Cup
NewMominATX
16/08/2021
US
Great developmental tool
Much more interaction with the bottle and she is able to pick it up on her own with out guidance
Pros
Easy to clean, lightweight
Cons
Bottle could be bigger
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF262/03 Natural Trainer Cup
Date of Use 2020-07-16
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF262/03 Natural Trainer Cup
Date of Use 2020-07-16
Alberta
10/05/2019
US
Verified buyer
I loved this one!
I did not use it yet, I am preparing for my baby and I ordered a few things by Philips. When I received the packed and saw this product it made me sooo happy! The design is amazing and the quality of material is epic!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF262/03 Natural Trainer Cup
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF262/03 Natural Trainer Cup
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.
0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011
What colic is, and how it affects babies? Colic is caused in part by swallowing air while feeding, which creates discomfort in a baby’s digestive system. Symptoms include crying, fussing, gassiness and spit-up.