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  • Smart and easy warming
  • Smart and easy warming
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  • Smart and easy warming
  • Smart and easy warming
  • Smart and easy warming
  • Smart and easy warming
  • Smart and easy warming
  • Smart and easy warming
  • Smart and easy warming
  • Smart and easy warming
  • Smart and easy warming
  • Smart and easy warming
  • Smart and easy warming
  • Smart and easy warming
  • Smart and easy warming
  • Smart and easy warming
  • Smart and easy warming
  • Smart and easy warming
  • Smart and easy warming
  • Smart and easy warming
  • Smart and easy warming
  • Smart and easy warming
  • Smart and easy warming

Philips Avent PremiumFast bottle warmer

SCF358/00

3.9
| (170) Reviews

1 award

Smart and easy warming
Prepare warmed feeds in minutes with a bottle warmer that manages the temperature for you.The smart temperature control sensor automatically adjusts the heating pattern so the warmer wams quickly and evenly.
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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by moms worldwide1

Take the guesswork out of feed preparation

Smart and easy warming

  • Warms evenly, no hotspots

  • Quick warming and defrosting mode

  • Suitable for milk and baby food

Smart temperature control selects the ideal heating mode

Smart temperature control selects the ideal heating mode

Set the milk volume, press start, and let the smart temperature control take care of the rest for you. It detects the milk's initial temperature and quickly warms it to the ideal temperature and keeps it there for up to 60 minutes.

Defrost function for frozen milk and baby food containers

Defrost function for frozen milk and baby food containers

Like to keep the freezer stocked with extra feeds? The bottle warmer quickly defrosts milk and baby food containers too.

Warms up baby food containers as well as milk

Warms up baby food containers as well as milk

When your little one is ready to graduate to solids, the bottle warmer also defrosts and warms baby food containers.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.9

of 5

170

Reviews

17/10/2024

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

Bottle warmer

I’d recommend this product to parents out there still putting there baby bottles under there tap and turning on the hot water. This thing is pretty slick works great. When we go over to the in-laws we really miss that they don’t have one.

Pros

Fast heating

Cons

Needs to be in plugged in.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Premium SCF358/00 Fast bottle warmer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Premium SCF358/00 Fast bottle warmer

24/11/2022

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

Super handy!

I love this thing. I never thought I would use something like this but I honestly am so glad I bought it. I have the warmer in baby’s room by my feeding station. When he is fussy at night and starting to get hungry I grab a bottle from the fridge and pop it in the bottle warmer to warm up while I get some baby snuggles. It is quick and easy.

Pros

Easy, lots of size settings, convenient

Cons

Can’t think of any cons

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Premium SCF358/00 Fast bottle warmer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Premium SCF358/00 Fast bottle warmer

18/08/2025

US

US

Easy to use

This product has been great so far! Simple to use & works very fast!

This review was made for Premium SCF358/00 Fast bottle warmer

This review was made for Premium SCF358/00 Fast bottle warmer

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 

  1. For 150 ml / 5 oz of milk at a temperature of 22 °C / 72 °F in a 260 ml / 9 oz Philips Natural bottle