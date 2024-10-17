2 year warranty
SCF358/00
Warms evenly, no hotspots
Quick warming and defrosting mode
Suitable for milk and baby food
Set the milk volume, press start, and let the smart temperature control take care of the rest for you. It detects the milk's initial temperature and quickly warms it to the ideal temperature and keeps it there for up to 60 minutes.
Like to keep the freezer stocked with extra feeds? The bottle warmer quickly defrosts milk and baby food containers too.
When your little one is ready to graduate to solids, the bottle warmer also defrosts and warms baby food containers.
Awards
3.9
of 5
170
Reviews
Rusty_pattern
17/10/2024
Canada
Verified buyer
Bottle warmer
I’d recommend this product to parents out there still putting there baby bottles under there tap and turning on the hot water. This thing is pretty slick works great. When we go over to the in-laws we really miss that they don’t have one.
Pros
Fast heating
Cons
Needs to be in plugged in.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Premium SCF358/00 Fast bottle warmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Premium SCF358/00 Fast bottle warmer
Lucky55
24/11/2022
Canada
Verified buyer
Super handy!
I love this thing. I never thought I would use something like this but I honestly am so glad I bought it. I have the warmer in baby’s room by my feeding station. When he is fussy at night and starting to get hungry I grab a bottle from the fridge and pop it in the bottle warmer to warm up while I get some baby snuggles. It is quick and easy.
Pros
Easy, lots of size settings, convenient
Cons
Can’t think of any cons
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Premium SCF358/00 Fast bottle warmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Premium SCF358/00 Fast bottle warmer
Seltzy123
18/08/2025
US
Easy to use
This product has been great so far! Simple to use & works very fast!
This review was made for Premium SCF358/00 Fast bottle warmer
This review was made for Premium SCF358/00 Fast bottle warmer
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.
For 150 ml / 5 oz of milk at a temperature of 22 °C / 72 °F in a 260 ml / 9 oz Philips Natural bottle